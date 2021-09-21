Husqvarna Drops 5% After Warning SEK 2 Billion in Sales Are in Danger
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares dropped more than 5% at the open after the company warned that it may lose sales of up to SEK 2 billion if engine supplier dispute is not solved.Briggs & Stratton LLC (B&S) has informed Husqvarna that B&S will only …
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares dropped more than 5% at the open after the company warned that it may lose sales of up to SEK 2 billion if engine supplier dispute is not solved.Briggs & Stratton LLC (B&S) has informed Husqvarna that B&S will only …
- (PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares dropped more than 5% at the open after the company warned that it may lose sales of up to SEK 2 billion if engine supplier dispute is not solved.
- Briggs & Stratton LLC (B&S) has informed Husqvarna that B&S will only deliver a very small portion of the engines for ride-on mowers that Husqvarna had ordered in advance of the 2022 season
- We estimate that this risks about 4% of Husqvarna's sales and 8% of operating profit for 2022, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Kepler rates Husqvarna buy, with a SEK 135 price target
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare