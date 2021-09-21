checkAd

SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Launches Long-Life Cycle Lithium-ion Electric Forklift

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 09:45  |  38   |   |   

Sales now underway with delivery beginning in Q4 2021ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric …

Sales now underway with delivery beginning in Q4 2021

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars ("Phoenix Motorcars") subsidiary launches its new line of Phoenix Motorcars-branded electric forklifts.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

The new Phoenix Motorcars electric forklifts use advanced lithium-ion batteries, providing improved efficiency over traditional battery-powered forklifts which require regular battery changes during normal operations. Phoenix Motorcars lithium-ion batteries provide a long-life cycle and remain highly reliable throughout the entire battery life, as well as improved cold-weather performance, reduced maintenance costs, and a total cost of ownership estimated at less than 50% of currently available products.

Foto: Accesswire

"We continue to see strong government support in California and beyond with incentives in place to replace outdated forklifts with new, safe, and environmentally friendly products," commented Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & CEO of SPI Energy. "We are now accepting both sale and lease orders for our new branded electric forklifts and expect to begin deliveries in the fourth quarter this year."

The Phoenix Motorcars-branded electric forklifts come with up to 10-year or 20,000-hour warranties and are currently available in 2,500KG (5,500 LBS) and 2,000KG (4,400LBS) configurations.

The global forklift market is forecasted to reach $19.1 billion by 2026, according to a 2021 report from Global Industry Analysts, a premier market research company.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles, and EV charging solutions. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses, and full range of residential and commercial EV charging solutions. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Launches Long-Life Cycle Lithium-ion Electric Forklift Sales now underway with delivery beginning in Q4 2021ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Cielo Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Annual Results
Ammpower Takes Next Step Towards Port Infrastructure Construction - Hires Veteran Industry Leader ...
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Green Stream Holdings Announces Completion Of Soil Borings For Solar Farm Canopy Construction Site
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Acquires 21% Minority Interest in Gaucho Group, Inc and Its E-Commerce ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
Edesa Biotech Announces Positive Phase 2 Data of Its Monoclonal Antibody in Hospitalized COVID-19 ...
Sigma Labs Appoints Former GE Additive Manufacturing Executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice ...
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Titel
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Novamind to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...