SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Launches Long-Life Cycle Lithium-ion Electric Forklift

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars ("Phoenix Motorcars") subsidiary launches its new line of Phoenix Motorcars-branded electric forklifts.

The new Phoenix Motorcars electric forklifts use advanced lithium-ion batteries, providing improved efficiency over traditional battery-powered forklifts which require regular battery changes during normal operations. Phoenix Motorcars lithium-ion batteries provide a long-life cycle and remain highly reliable throughout the entire battery life, as well as improved cold-weather performance, reduced maintenance costs, and a total cost of ownership estimated at less than 50% of currently available products.

"We continue to see strong government support in California and beyond with incentives in place to replace outdated forklifts with new, safe, and environmentally friendly products," commented Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & CEO of SPI Energy. "We are now accepting both sale and lease orders for our new branded electric forklifts and expect to begin deliveries in the fourth quarter this year."

The Phoenix Motorcars-branded electric forklifts come with up to 10-year or 20,000-hour warranties and are currently available in 2,500KG (5,500 LBS) and 2,000KG (4,400LBS) configurations.

The global forklift market is forecasted to reach $19.1 billion by 2026, according to a 2021 report from Global Industry Analysts, a premier market research company.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles, and EV charging solutions. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses, and full range of residential and commercial EV charging solutions. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.