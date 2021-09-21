checkAd

ADTRAN Helps Alncom Bring Gigabit to Rural England

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fibre and fibre extension broadband access solutions, today announced Alncom is leveraging the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fibre access platform to deliver Gigabit-ready broadband services to rural regions in the UK and bridge the digital divide. The service provider is building a FTTH network that reaches more subscribers than ever before and delivers speeds that will connect its communities to new opportunities and better quality of life.

Alncom is an altnet service provider in rural Northumberland and County Durham, UK, where many residents and businesses lacked access to fibre and high-speed internet. Knowing that broadband has the power to transform communities and economies, Alncom wanted to transform services beyond the 1.5 Mbps speeds their subscribers were currently accessing. The service provider secured private investment from Railsite Telecom as well as funding from the UK’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme to revolutionise broadband across its service area. To qualify, Alncom had to build a Gigabit-ready, full-fibre network and partnered with ADTRAN to find the right technology to complete the project. The service provider is rolling out its FTTH network to some of the hardest to reach regions in the UK using the ADTRAN TA5000 solution.

“We’re committed to using innovative technology so that our subscribers can access state-of-the-art services. ADTRAN offers the right expertise, leadership and solutions to allow us to meet our goals,” said Stephen Pinchen, Managing Director at Alncom. “ADTRAN helps us maintain a network and services that are reliable, fast and can be deployed cost-effectively. This enables our subscribers to connect to a network that can keep up with their daily activities and broadband demands today, and we’re confident we’ll still be able to support those needs as they grow in the future.”

“ADTRAN’s priority is helping every type of service provider find the right solutions to build their best networks. The beauty of our fibre solutions is that it enables service providers, like Alncom, to rapidly launch next-generation Gigabit internet services and benefit from a highly flexible FTTH architecture that is both reliable and easy to maintain,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “As subscribers’ demands on the network continue to increase, Alncom’s network will easily upgrade to deliver higher speeds and greater capacity to support new innovative services.”

To learn more about ADTRAN’s altnet solutions, please visit www.adtran.com/altnets.

About ALNCOM

ALNCOM is a leading ultrafast broadband service provider in the North East of England, focused on hard to serve rural communities in Northumberland and County Durham. Investment in specialist, cutting edge equipment and vehicles has enabled Alncom to access previously difficult to reach areas, fast; transforming private enterprises and thousands of individual users lives and businesses.

Find out more at - ALNCOM, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Wertpapier


