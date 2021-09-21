checkAd

ADTRAN Helps Netomnia Close Digital Divide with Leading 10Gbps SD-Access Network in the UK

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced Netomnia is leveraging the ADTRAN software-defined access (SD-Access) architecture, creating one of the UK’s most advanced, high-speed fiber access networks. The software-centric implementation of XGS-PON FTTP technology allowed Netomnia to rapidly build out a hyper scalable fiber network passing 50,000 premises within the first year. Paired with its open networking expertise, Netomnia is now in a prime position to exceed its goal of passing 1 million premises by 2024 with multigigabit internet services for previously underserved UK residents and businesses.

Netomnia is a full-fibre UK network builder that is investing hundreds of millions of pounds in new fibre infrastructure to reach areas lacking decent broadband connectivity. Many communities across the UK have suffered from poor internet access, which has impacted home working, entertainment, education and business opportunities. Netomnia executed a strategy to build the world’s most modern and highly scalable fibre access network to more easily reach these underserved communities and offer them a level of broadband experience often exceeding what is delivered in larger urban areas.

“We believe we have built one of the world’s most advanced fibre access networks that will support local communities for decades to come. Our advanced network offers our customers a differentiated service that excels in price, speed and customer experience. To accomplish this, we selected the only technology partner that could deliver a proven deployable SDN solution,” said Jeremy Chelot, CEO at Netomnia. “Working alongside ADTRAN has allowed us to execute on our ambitious fibre network project goals of delivering scalability, sustainability and simplicity in order to achieve our current and future goals.”

“This is a best-in-class FTTP network that will deliver one of the world’s leading broadband services to support some of the most demanding subscriber and enterprise applications,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, at ADTRAN. “Because the entire network is built on open networking principles, Netomnia benefits from network automation capabilities and subscriber self-service tools that will further reduce operational costs whilst delighting the customer. They created a new type of network, providing the economies of datacentres and the service agility of cloud providers, while delivering amazing broadband experiences for their customers.”

Netomnia selected the ADTRAN SDX 6320 SD-Access Combo PON OLTs to horizontally scale advanced multigigabit fiber services, allowing the network to stay ahead of the growing demand for cloud-delivered applications. This increased programmability of a disaggregated software-defined OLT architecture makes it easier for Netomnia to modify the network to take on future access technologies like G.HSP 50G PON.

To learn more about ADTRAN’s portfolio of SDX solutions, please visit www.adtran.com/sdx.

About ADTRAN
 ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

