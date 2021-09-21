checkAd

Finding the correct car battery is half the battle Exide unveils new Battery Finder features

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 10:00  |  15   |   |   

GENNEVILLIERS, France, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com) – When it comes to correct fitment, the replacement process is as important as the battery itself. As well as providing market-leading fitment information, the advanced Exide Battery Finder tool from Exide Technologies helps guide car mechanics through the replacement process for passenger cars of the European parc, including hybrid and electric, and light commercial vehicles.

Battery replacement has never been simpler, thanks to Exide Technologies’ upgraded Battery Finder tool. From the moment the vehicle enters and leaves the workshop, mechanics have the most accurate information in the palm of their hand to ensure a professional job.

Once the correct battery has been identified – using the vehicle make/model selection, vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate number – Exide now offers accessible and detailed instructions on:

  • Battery location – For some vehicles, the position of the battery is not always obvious: it may be to the right or left of the engine, at the front or rear of the vehicle, under the bonnet or in the luggage compartment. Before Exide, users would have had to consult the vehicle handbook to find the battery location for their model, wasting time and energy.
  • Approximate labour time – The battery replacement process varies between vehicles and models. Knowing the approximate labour time allows mechanics to estimate the complexity and cost of repair in advance.
  • How to exchange the battery – Mechanics are shown how to connect and disconnect the vehicle's battery, as well as set-up its related functions, such as initialisation of window lifters and gearbox settings, meaning they're able to use the tool from start-to-finish.
  • If the replaced battery needs validation, and how to register this into the vehicle's battery management system – Registration is an important part of the battery replacement process: it allows the vehicle to adjust to the new battery settings. Failure to correctly register a new battery may prevent the vehicle from starting or cause damage to its electrical system and the battery itself. Exide's battery registration tool offers simplicity and peace-of-mind.

The gold automotive standard in battery fitment: available now

Free to use with mobile and desktop, the enhanced Exide Battery Finder tool helps customers find and fit the correct battery for their vehicle – limiting the risk of breakdowns and premature battery failure.

About Exide Technologies:

Exide Technologies, headquartered near Paris, France, is a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions for the automotive and industrial markets. It designs, manufactures and markets today's and next-generation battery technologies used across a wide range of applications, from automotive and off-road to material handling, stationary, rail and defense. Exide Technologies serves the global markets with top-notch battery technologies, know-how & added-value services under many well-known brands. As an original equipment manufacturer to leading automotive and industrial equipment manufacturers, Exide Technologies has been involved in many of the significant breakthrough energy-storage developments that are enabling innovation across the markets. With two R&D facilities, nine production plants and three recycling plants in Europe, Exide is committed to high-quality engineering, manufacturing and recycling, and continues to power the world with the most efficient energy solutions and helping customers maximize productivity and performance. In the fiscal year 2021, Exide achieved a turnover of 1.3 billion EUR.

Website: https://www.exidegroup.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exidegroup

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628866/Exide_Technologies.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Finding the correct car battery is half the battle Exide unveils new Battery Finder features GENNEVILLIERS, France, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com) – When it comes to correct fitment, the replacement process is as important as the battery itself. As well as providing market-leading fitment information, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Binance Charity launches NFT tree planting project 'Tree Millions' to plant 10M trees worldwide
Tencent Cloud Strengthens Collaboration with Grafana Labs
Top Finalists announced for the 7th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2021
Hanan Fridman, Trucknet Enterprise CEO, chosen as innovative leader in the field of sustainability ...
HOGE Announces Collaboration With The DeFi Angels
UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights
Acrylic Adhesives to Remain Top Choice for UV Cured Adhesives, Accounting for Over 40% of Sales ...
Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...