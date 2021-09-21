checkAd

EO Charging Bolsters Business Development Team With Key Executive Hires to Further Drive International Growth

EO Charging (“EO”), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (“EV”) fleets, has made a number of senior appointments to its sales team to capitalise on the booming EV market and support its next stage of international growth.

The new additions to EO’s specialist sales team will be instrumental in helping the business continue its global expansion and have been given core areas of focus to support this growth. The new appointments will be responsible for key growth sectors with new ‘Heads of markets’ across Commercial Fleet, International Distribution, eBus/eTruck (a new division at the company), Public Sector, Home Charging, Wholesale and Trade.

Senior hires include:

  • Giles Platel, Head of Commercial Fleet Sales (formerly at Pod Point)
  • Xavier Fazio de Araguas, Head of International Distribution Sales (formerly at Wallbox)
  • KeithWatson, Head of eBus (previously at Alexander Dennis Limited)
  • Joe Rowley, Head of Wholesale and Trade Sales (more than 10 year’s experience in the UK electrical trade at Rexel and Edmundson Electrical Ltd)
  • Vicki Evans, Head of Public Sector Sales and B2B Partnerships (formerly at EDF Energy & British Gas)
  • Heather Kennedy, Business Development Manager - Public Sector (previously at Energy Saving Trust Scotland)
  • Sarah Novel, Head of Home Charging (previously at EDF Energy)
  • Nath Fearnhead, Head of Bid Management (previous roles at Siemens Mobility and Cobham Mission Systems)

The investment in its sales team comes on the back of considerable growth for EO, which despite the pandemic, saw its revenues triple and headcount almost double in 2020. Earlier this year EO was ranked number 27 on the FT’s list of Europe’s fastest growing companies, the highest-ranked business in the EV sector. With a bolstered team and blue-chip clients such as Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead, Tesco and Uber on its books, EO expects substantial growth again in 2021.

Charlie Jardine, CEO and Founder of EO, commented: “We’re on a mission to become the global leader in charging electric van, truck, bus and car fleets. The new additions to our business development team will help us realise this ambition as we accelerate our international growth plans.

“We understand that fleets can be heterogenous in vehicle type, which is why we’ve introduced a new eBus & eTruck division to further support our public sector and commercial fleet clients. Our full-stack charging ecosystem makes us the perfect partner for businesses and governments that need to consider charging requirements for both return-to-depot and return-to-home vehicles.”

