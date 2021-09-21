checkAd

Young people across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region trust in themselves to lead the change towards a sustainable future

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 10:05  |  21   |   |   

BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young people are not only willing to drastically change their lifestyle in order to save the planet. They also see themselves as sustainable advocates and leaders towards a more sustainable future, according to a new global study from Electrolux revealing the thoughts of almost 14,000 young people around the world including Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APAC & MEA) region.

Young people across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region trust in themselves to lead the change towards a sustainable future

 

Young people across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region trust in themselves to lead the change towards a sustainable future

As part of Electrolux vision and bold 2030 targets for a better and more sustainable living, the company has conducted a large study set out to examine young people's views on sustainable living now and in the future. The study finds 4,532 young people across APAC & MEA mainly trust in themselves (30%), scientists (21%), and influencers (21%) to lead the change towards a sustainable future, while only one out of ten believe adults will take on the responsibility. Majority (49%) also believe young people will actually solve the climate crisis. 

Based on the results from the study, Electrolux has invited young people to work together with the company's Innovation hub, a dedicated research and design team with a mission to accelerate sustainable change, and some of the most influential change-makers of today to explore possible solutions for better living. Insights from the survey and the sessions with the change-maker team will then be used by Electrolux in its strive to create new innovations.

The study shows that young people in Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Israel highlight different challenges depending on where they live, but they share a belief in the benefits of technology and renewable energy. They also have a higher concern (39%) towards pandemics and (38%) air pollution. Nearly half (45%) limit their consumption of plastics. Many of them want a more comfortable life, while have less anxiety towards global sustainability threats in general.

The keys to sustainable living – according to APAC & MEA youth 

Education about sustainability issues (72%) and green innovations (71%) are stated as the most important solutions in order to transition to a more sustainable society, according to the study. When it comes to their future homes, young people focus on sustainable solutions for food, water, and energy, which is more important to them than smart features without a clear sustainability aspect.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Young people across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region trust in themselves to lead the change towards a sustainable future BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Young people are not only willing to drastically change their lifestyle in order to save the planet. They also see themselves as sustainable advocates and leaders towards a more sustainable future, according to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Binance Charity launches NFT tree planting project 'Tree Millions' to plant 10M trees worldwide
Tencent Cloud Strengthens Collaboration with Grafana Labs
Top Finalists announced for the 7th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2021
Hanan Fridman, Trucknet Enterprise CEO, chosen as innovative leader in the field of sustainability ...
HOGE Announces Collaboration With The DeFi Angels
UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights
Acrylic Adhesives to Remain Top Choice for UV Cured Adhesives, Accounting for Over 40% of Sales ...
Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...