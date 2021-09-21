Young people across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region trust in themselves to lead the change towards a sustainable future

BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young people are not only willing to drastically change their lifestyle in order to save the planet. They also see themselves as sustainable advocates and leaders towards a more sustainable future, according to a new global study from Electrolux revealing the thoughts of almost 14,000 young people around the world including Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APAC & MEA) region.

As part of Electrolux vision and bold 2030 targets for a better and more sustainable living, the company has conducted a large study set out to examine young people's views on sustainable living now and in the future. The study finds 4,532 young people across APAC & MEA mainly trust in themselves (30%), scientists (21%), and influencers (21%) to lead the change towards a sustainable future, while only one out of ten believe adults will take on the responsibility. Majority (49%) also believe young people will actually solve the climate crisis.

Based on the results from the study, Electrolux has invited young people to work together with the company's Innovation hub, a dedicated research and design team with a mission to accelerate sustainable change, and some of the most influential change-makers of today to explore possible solutions for better living. Insights from the survey and the sessions with the change-maker team will then be used by Electrolux in its strive to create new innovations.

The study shows that young people in Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Israel highlight different challenges depending on where they live, but they share a belief in the benefits of technology and renewable energy. They also have a higher concern (39%) towards pandemics and (38%) air pollution. Nearly half (45%) limit their consumption of plastics. Many of them want a more comfortable life, while have less anxiety towards global sustainability threats in general.

The keys to sustainable living – according to APAC & MEA youth

Education about sustainability issues (72%) and green innovations (71%) are stated as the most important solutions in order to transition to a more sustainable society, according to the study. When it comes to their future homes, young people focus on sustainable solutions for food, water, and energy, which is more important to them than smart features without a clear sustainability aspect.