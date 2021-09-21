checkAd

Rheinmetall Gets Bundeswehr Contract to Modernize Fuchs/Fox Armored Recon Vehicle

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 10:04   

(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall says Bundeswehr awards contract to modernize Fuchs/Fox armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicle – new highly protected A8A7 configuration.A total of five A6A1 versions of the vehicle will be upgraded to the new highly protected …

  • (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall says Bundeswehr awards contract to modernize Fuchs/Fox armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicle – new highly protected A8A7 configuration.
  • A total of five A6A1 versions of the vehicle will be upgraded to the new highly protected A8A7 configuration
  • Work begins in September 2021 and is expected to be complete by July 2024
