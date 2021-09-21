Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Rheinmetall Gets Bundeswehr Contract to Modernize Fuchs/Fox Armored Recon Vehicle (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall says Bundeswehr awards contract to modernize Fuchs/Fox armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicle – new highly protected A8A7 configuration.A total of five A6A1 versions of the vehicle will be upgraded to the new highly protected …



