Rheinmetall Gets Bundeswehr Contract to Modernize Fuchs/Fox Armored Recon Vehicle
- (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall says Bundeswehr awards contract to modernize Fuchs/Fox armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicle – new highly protected A8A7 configuration.
- A total of five A6A1 versions of the vehicle will be upgraded to the new highly protected A8A7 configuration
- Work begins in September 2021 and is expected to be complete by July 2024
