checkAd

Deutsche Boerse Expands Crypto ETN Offering

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 10:11  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse expands crypto ETN offering: first access to centrally cleared ETNs on Polkadot, Solana and TRON.ETNs from VanEck on the cryptocurrencies Polkadot, Solana and TRON are tradable for the first time via Xetra and Börse …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse expands crypto ETN offering: first access to centrally cleared ETNs on Polkadot, Solana and TRON.
  • ETNs from VanEck on the cryptocurrencies Polkadot, Solana and TRON are tradable for the first time via Xetra and Börse Frankfurt, in addition to the crypto ETNs on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin
  • Deutsche Boerse says crypto ETNs tradable on Xetra are physically collateralised and listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Deutsche Boerse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deutsche Boerse Expands Crypto ETN Offering (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse expands crypto ETN offering: first access to centrally cleared ETNs on Polkadot, Solana and TRON.ETNs from VanEck on the cryptocurrencies Polkadot, Solana and TRON are tradable for the first time via Xetra and Börse …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
BioNTech, Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Safe, Well-Tolerated & Robust in Children 5-11 Years
Shell Sells Permian Interest to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 Billion
EDPR Secures 15-Year PPA for 297 MW Wind Project in Canada
Aker BioMarine Chairman Buys 165,000 Shares
Equinor Down 1.5% as Nordea Says Take a Breather After Strong Performance
Genmab Says FDA Granted Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK in Cervical Cancer
Bayer Plans Phase 3 Study for Finerenone in Non-Diabetic Kidney Disease
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Titel
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Dometic Buys Igloo for USD 677 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Airbus und neun weitere Konzerne im größeren Dax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis und BBVA im EuroStoxx 50 - Engie, Amadeus IT raus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Fünf SDax-Aufsteiger im verkleinerten MDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Deutsche Post und Santander im Stoxx 50 Europe
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.09.21Ideas Daily TV: DAX schließt im Plus / Marktidee: Deutsche Börse
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
13.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Deutsche Börse AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09.09.21JEFFERIES stuft Deutsche Börse AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.09.21Aktien – Gebremster Aufschwung
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
06.09.21UBS stuft Deutsche Börse AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
04.09.21INDEX-MONITOR/ROUNDUP/Historische Dax-Reform: Leitindex künftig mit 40 Konzernen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte