Deutsche Boerse Expands Crypto ETN Offering

ETNs from VanEck on the cryptocurrencies Polkadot, Solana and TRON are tradable for the first time via Xetra and Börse Frankfurt, in addition to the crypto ETNs on Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin

Deutsche Boerse says crypto ETNs tradable on Xetra are physically collateralised and listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange




