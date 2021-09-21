checkAd

Mangold Insight on the potential of Terranet

In a new analysis Mangold Insight reiterates its buy recommendation for the Terranet stock following the recent events for the company and the activity in the sector.
Furthermore the expanding team with a high commercial focus is highlighted.

The lifesaving VoxelFlow technology is complementing other in-vehicle sensor technologies. The speed of classifying and tracking objects up to hundred times faster than the industry standard is its most unique attribute, combined with the high image-quality generated.

Please find the analysis "Forward at a faster rate" here: https://bit.ly/3CxqeAM


For further information about Terranet, please contact:
Pär-Olof Johannesson
Tel: +46 70 332 32 62
E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops sensor applications for road safety. It markets and delivers a software kit with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Discover more about Terranet: www.terranet.se/en/.

You can now subscribe to Terranet’s newsletter, sign up at: www.terranet.se/en/ir-2/





