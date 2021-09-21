Mangold Insight on the potential of Terranet

In a new analysis Mangold Insight reiterates its buy recommendation for the Terranet stock following the recent events for the company and the activity in the sector.

Furthermore the expanding team with a high commercial focus is highlighted.

The lifesaving VoxelFlow technology is complementing other in-vehicle sensor technologies. The speed of classifying and tracking objects up to hundred times faster than the industry standard is its most unique attribute, combined with the high image-quality generated.