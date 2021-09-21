PLAY Has Signed an Agreement for Four New Aircraft

PLAY has signed an agreement with GECAS, a major international aircraft lessor for three A320neo and one A321NX narrowbody aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between autumn 2022 and spring 2023. These are the aircraft PLAY previously announced it had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for.



In August, PLAY also signed a Letter of Intent with another major aircraft lessor for two A320neo that are scheduled to arrive in spring 2022 in time for the change to a hub-and-spoke business model.