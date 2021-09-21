checkAd

PLAY Has Signed an Agreement for Four New Aircraft

PLAY has signed an agreement with GECAS, a major international aircraft lessor for three A320neo and one A321NX narrowbody aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between autumn 2022 and spring 2023. These are the aircraft PLAY previously announced it had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for.

In August, PLAY also signed a Letter of Intent with another major aircraft lessor for two A320neo that are scheduled to arrive in spring 2022 in time for the change to a hub-and-spoke business model.

With these agreements and LOI, PLAY is taking advantage of favorable terms in the current market, securing brand-new aircraft and locking in long-term cost savings and operational efficiency.

“We are delighted to add additional aircraft to the PLAY fleet. Our long-term objective is to make PLAY a leading brand in our market and our partnership with GECAS, a leading international aircraft lessor, is a step in that direction. We are consciously including environmental and ethical variables in our decision making. The addition of these fuel-efficient aircraft will help us meet our growth objectives as we look forward to the opportunities ahead,” says Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO.






