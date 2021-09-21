Circuit Protection Market Size Worth $71.64 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global circuit protection market size is expected to reach USD 71.64 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to benefit from the growing need to upgrade power transmission and distribution networks and establish renewable energy connectivity. The rising demand for advanced circuit protection equipment in the automotive, electronics, and telecommunications sectors can be attributed to growing safety concerns related to short circuits and damage resulting from power fluctuations.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The power generation segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The increased implementation of IT technologies in several operations in the power generation sector is necessitating the appropriate power management of IT products for better performance. This is expected to drive the demand for circuit protectors in the power generation segment
- In terms of application, the commercial and residential building segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The need and importance of circuit protection devices are continuously increasing in commercial and residential buildings due to increasing incidences of accidents and losses caused by electrical faults and short circuits
- In terms of channel, the retail segment is estimated to account for significant market size in terms of revenue by 2028, register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Many suppliers provide training sessions and certifications pertaining to installation and servicing to distributors, retailers, and installers based in the country. The certified distributors and installers have become a part of an authorized distributor/installer network post the training
- The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The growth in construction activities and the growing adoption of renewable power generation sources, such as wind and solar, have led to the increased demand for circuit protection devices in the region
