SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global circuit protection market size is expected to reach USD 71.64 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to benefit from the growing need to upgrade power transmission and distribution networks and establish renewable energy connectivity. The rising demand for advanced circuit protection equipment in the automotive, electronics, and telecommunications sectors can be attributed to growing safety concerns related to short circuits and damage resulting from power fluctuations.