checkAd

Circuit Protection Market Size Worth $71.64 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 10:35  |  42   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global circuit protection market size is expected to reach USD 71.64 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to benefit from the growing need to upgrade power transmission and distribution networks and establish renewable energy connectivity. The rising demand for advanced circuit protection equipment in the automotive, electronics, and telecommunications sectors can be attributed to growing safety concerns related to short circuits and damage resulting from power fluctuations.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The power generation segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The increased implementation of IT technologies in several operations in the power generation sector is necessitating the appropriate power management of IT products for better performance. This is expected to drive the demand for circuit protectors in the power generation segment
  • In terms of application, the commercial and residential building segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The need and importance of circuit protection devices are continuously increasing in commercial and residential buildings due to increasing incidences of accidents and losses caused by electrical faults and short circuits
  • In terms of channel, the retail segment is estimated to account for significant market size in terms of revenue by 2028, register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Many suppliers provide training sessions and certifications pertaining to installation and servicing to distributors, retailers, and installers based in the country. The certified distributors and installers have become a part of an authorized distributor/installer network post the training
  • The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The growth in construction activities and the growing adoption of renewable power generation sources, such as wind and solar, have led to the increased demand for circuit protection devices in the region

Read 300 page market research report, "Circuit Protection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (HD Pro, Circuit Breaker, Fuse, GFCI, Inrush Current Limiter), By Application, By Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Circuit Protection Market Size Worth $71.64 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global circuit protection market size is expected to reach USD 71.64 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Binance Charity launches NFT tree planting project 'Tree Millions' to plant 10M trees worldwide
Tencent Cloud Strengthens Collaboration with Grafana Labs
Top Finalists announced for the 7th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2021
Hanan Fridman, Trucknet Enterprise CEO, chosen as innovative leader in the field of sustainability ...
HOGE Announces Collaboration With The DeFi Angels
Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips
UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights
Global Smart Mobility Market Increasing at a Phenomenal Pace to Reach USD 148.91 Billion by 2028 ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...