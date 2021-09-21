Fright Fest Makes Highly-Anticipated Return to Six Flags America

Six Flags America , D.C.’s Thrill Capital, today announced the return of the region’s biggest and scariest Halloween event , Six Flags Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS . Beginning this weekend, Saturday, September 25, Fright Fest kicks off its 21 st season with 16 select dates through October 31. The event will feature an all-new fall family fun event BOO—during the day, and terrifying premium haunted attractions, scare zones, and Halloween-themed shows at night.

The fear is back and waiting for you in the dark. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fright Fest is a longtime guest favorite and we’re excited to bring it back for 2021,” said Six Flags America Park President, Richard Pretlow. “With great, new daytime shows and kid-sized activities, plus an incredible lineup of terrifying nighttime attractions, Fright Fest offers Halloween thrills and chills for the whole family,” added Pretlow.

NEW! BOO BY DAY

Introducing BOO! Looking for a day out with the little monsters and goblins? New for 2021, Six Flags America is offering family-friendly fall activities in one place with no frights, just fun delights. BOO runs Fright Fest weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Admission to BOO is included with paid admission and features:

Special daytime attractions, such as a Trick-or-Treat Trail and Whistlestop Corn Maze , as well as NEW! Halloween Kids Crafts ;

Classic park rides with themed Halloween decor; and

Three all-new daytime shows including the mind-bending illusions of Las Vegas headliner Aaron Radatz, and great family sing-a-longs.

FRIGHT BY NIGHT

At 6 p.m., for those brave enough to stay, the demons, monsters, freaks, and frights of the underworld are unleashed on the mortal souls and they will show no mercy. Here is this year’s Fright by Night lineup at Six Flags America.

Five Premium Haunted Attractions – Returning to Fright Fest are fan-favorites: Total Damnation, Twisted Fairy Tales, Haunting of Hall Manor & Voodoo Curse , plus NEW! Reaper Railways: The Show Must Go On haunted train ride;

, plus haunted train ride; Four Scare Zones – Carn-Evil, Ghost Town, Medieval Mayhem & Zombieville

10 Thrill Coasters & Extreme Thrills – If the ghouls don’t get to guests first, the park’s collection of monster coasters and attractions will keep them screaming into the darkness; and

– If the ghouls don’t get to guests first, the park’s collection of monster coasters and attractions will keep them screaming into the darkness; and Three all-new frightful shows, including the return of Dead Man’s Party, more diabolical than ever before.

All Fright Fest shows, scare zones, and world-class thrill rides are included with park admission, Memberships and Season Passes. Five premium haunted attractions require an additional fee. Fright by Night is not recommended for children under 12 and those who scare easily.