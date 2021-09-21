checkAd

Fright Fest Makes Highly-Anticipated Return to Six Flags America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 11:00  |  32   |   |   

Six Flags America, D.C.’s Thrill Capital, today announced the return of the region’s biggest and scariest Halloween event, Six Flags Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS . Beginning this weekend, Saturday, September 25, Fright Fest kicks off its 21st season with 16 select dates through October 31. The event will feature an all-new fall family fun event BOO—during the day, and terrifying premium haunted attractions, scare zones, and Halloween-themed shows at night.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005312/en/

The fear is back and waiting for you in the dark. (Photo: Business Wire)

The fear is back and waiting for you in the dark. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fright Fest is a longtime guest favorite and we’re excited to bring it back for 2021,” said Six Flags America Park President, Richard Pretlow. “With great, new daytime shows and kid-sized activities, plus an incredible lineup of terrifying nighttime attractions, Fright Fest offers Halloween thrills and chills for the whole family,” added Pretlow.

NEW! BOO BY DAY

Introducing BOO! Looking for a day out with the little monsters and goblins? New for 2021, Six Flags America is offering family-friendly fall activities in one place with no frights, just fun delights. BOO runs Fright Fest weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Admission to BOO is included with paid admission and features:

  • Special daytime attractions, such as a Trick-or-Treat Trail and Whistlestop Corn Maze, as well as NEW! Halloween Kids Crafts;
  • Classic park rides with themed Halloween decor; and
  • Three all-new daytime shows including the mind-bending illusions of Las Vegas headliner Aaron Radatz, and great family sing-a-longs. 

FRIGHT BY NIGHT

At 6 p.m., for those brave enough to stay, the demons, monsters, freaks, and frights of the underworld are unleashed on the mortal souls and they will show no mercy. Here is this year’s Fright by Night lineup at Six Flags America.

  • Five Premium Haunted Attractions – Returning to Fright Fest are fan-favorites: Total Damnation, Twisted Fairy Tales, Haunting of Hall Manor & Voodoo Curse, plus NEW! Reaper Railways: The Show Must Go On haunted train ride;
  • Four Scare Zones – Carn-Evil, Ghost Town, Medieval Mayhem & Zombieville
  • 10 Thrill Coasters & Extreme Thrills – If the ghouls don’t get to guests first, the park’s collection of monster coasters and attractions will keep them screaming into the darkness; and
  • Three all-new frightful shows, including the return of Dead Man’s Party, more diabolical than ever before.

All Fright Fest shows, scare zones, and world-class thrill rides are included with park admission, Memberships and Season Passes. Five premium haunted attractions require an additional fee. Fright by Night is not recommended for children under 12 and those who scare easily.

Seite 1 von 2
Six Flags Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fright Fest Makes Highly-Anticipated Return to Six Flags America Six Flags America, D.C.’s Thrill Capital, today announced the return of the region’s biggest and scariest Halloween event, Six Flags Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS . Beginning this weekend, Saturday, September 25, Fright Fest kicks off its 21st …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Materion to Acquire H.C. Starck’s Electronic Materials Portfolio, Creating a Global Leader in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Seagen and Genmab Announce FDA Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) in ...
CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Federal Litigation with Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group
Medical Properties Trust and HCA Healthcare Agree to 15-Year Master Lease for Hospitals ...
State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and ...
Chemist Warehouse Turns to Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform its Data Center with New ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Maue Job-Daten beenden vorerst Rekordjagd
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte