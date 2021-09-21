BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
(PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA
(PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA
BASF Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.
- Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0