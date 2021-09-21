checkAd

BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 11:03   

(PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA

  • (PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.
  • Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA
