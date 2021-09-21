(PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA

(PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA

BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton

(PLX AI) – BASF increases prices for non-ionic surfactants by up to 170 euros per metric ton.Effective Oct. 1, or as contractual obligations allow in EMEA



