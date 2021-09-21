TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (21 September 2021) – On period from 16 September 2021 to 20 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 60,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 83.8969 per share. Following the purchase TGS 1,076,095 own shares, representing 0.917% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.