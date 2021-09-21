PJSC Mechel : MECHEL WINS MAJOR TENDER TO SUPPLY TRAM RAILS TO MOSCOW METRO

checkAd

MECHEL WINS MAJOR TENDER TO SUPPLY TRAM RAILS TO MOSCOW METRO

MECHEL WINS MAJOR TENDER TO SUPPLY TRAM RAILS TO MOSCOW METRO

21.09.2021
MECHEL WINS MAJOR TENDER TO SUPPLY TRAM RAILS TO MOSCOW METRO


Chelyabinsk, Russia - September 21, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports winning the tender for supplying tram rails to Moscow Metro. Shipments will begin this month.

The contract stipulates supplies of over 5,000 tonnes of RT62-type rails. The rails produced by Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's universal rolling mill will be used for reconstruction of existing tramway lines, as well as construction of new ones in Russia's capital megapolis.

The universal rolling mill began producing RT62-type rails in 2021. The RT62-type's distinct feature is an additional flange meant for tramway wheels. For this type of output, another Mechel enterprise - Urals Stampings Plant - produced roller guide. Pilot rolling yielded rails fully compliant with the GOST R 55941-2014 standard. During final tests, the new tramway rails were examined in every particular, including the steel's chemical specifications, mechanical and surface qualities, roll shape and alignment. The rails aced acceptance tests which confirmed their excellent quality as far exceeding standard requirements. The RT62 rails were then successfully certified.

"Last year Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant supplied Moscow Metro with 25,000 tonnes of main-line rails for construction of new lines and repairs of existing ones. We are glad that in 2021 our fruitful partnership expanded to include this new product. We consider city transport infrastructure as a promising market segment for our rails," Mechel Steel Management Company OOO's Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ponomarev said.

Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's rails are marketed both domestically and internationally. Their key customers include Russian Railways, national railway systems in former Soviet states, city subways and municipal transport networks. Other consumers include industrial holdings and port terminals.

