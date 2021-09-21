Islandsbanki hf. Upcoming covered bond auction 22 September Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 21.09.2021, 11:34 | 14 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 11:34 | Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Wednesday 22 September 2021. The series ISB CB 27 will be offered to investors. Settlement date is 29 September 2021. The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 22 September 2021. For further information contact Investor Relations, ir@islandsbanki.is .



