checkAd

BST Global Celebrates 50 Years of Success

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 11:41  |  11   |   |   

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BST Global, a Tampa-based ERP solution provider, marks its 50th anniversary with a commemorative campaign celebrating the people, culture and business philosophy behind the company's success. This initiative includes a brand refresh, exclusive client and employee events, a special 50th anniversary logo and more.

BST Global also held a gathering at the University of Tampa where attendees sported matching shirts designed with a special 50th anniversary logo. The event brought together 100+ employees and family members, and the video footage from the day will be used as part of a commemorative documentary celebrating the company and its founder.

Founded in 1971 by Carlos A. Baldor Sr. and two colleagues as a data processing firm, BST Global has continuously evolved its product offering along with the AEC industry it serves. Over the years, the company has shifted its focus from data processing to software development, embracing innovation to better deliver the ERP solution of the future. "We've been able to accommodate and transcend those generational changes. A lot of this goes back to my father and how he instilled in the company the need to grow and change," BST Global President, Carlos A. Baldor Jr., said.

Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor added, "I've been involved in the business for almost three decades now, and I have never been more excited about what is before us and the passion that I see in the business."

Earlier this year, BST Global introduced a refreshed brand to the market with a new company logo and website, and hosted an event in Tampa, FL, where company leaders shared an exciting look at what's still to come. Chief Product Officer Debbie Preacher stated, "Our solution was designed from the ground up for the demanding needs of project and operations managers, and we continue to evolve our solutions with them as the focus."

BST Global also held a gathering at the University of Tampa where attendees sported matching shirts designed with a special 50th anniversary logo. The event brought together 100+ employees and family members, and the video footage from the day will be used as part of a commemorative documentary celebrating the company and its founder. "This is a tremendous accomplishment in the memory of my father and his vision, and his legacy will live on," Javier stated.

ABOUT BST GLOBAL 
BST Global designs, develops and deploys project-based ERP solutions specifically for the world's leading architects, engineers and consultancies. More than 120,000 professionals across six continents and 65 countries rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships.

CONTACT
Eileen Canady
Director, Global Marketing
ECanady@BSTGlobal.com

BST Global, a Tampa-based ERP solution provider, marks its 50th anniversary with a commemorative campaign celebrating the people, culture and business philosophy behind the company’s success.

  

BST Global designs, develops and deploys project-based ERP solutions specifically for the world’s leading architects, engineers and consultancies around the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628964/BSTGlobal_50thAnniversary.jpg  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628965/BSTGlobal_15_Years.jpg  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478858/BST_Global_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BST Global Celebrates 50 Years of Success TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BST Global, a Tampa-based ERP solution provider, marks its 50th anniversary with a commemorative campaign celebrating the people, culture and business philosophy behind the company's success. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Binance Charity launches NFT tree planting project 'Tree Millions' to plant 10M trees worldwide
Tencent Cloud Strengthens Collaboration with Grafana Labs
Top Finalists announced for the 7th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2021
Hanan Fridman, Trucknet Enterprise CEO, chosen as innovative leader in the field of sustainability ...
HOGE Announces Collaboration With The DeFi Angels
Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips
UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights
Global Smart Mobility Market Increasing at a Phenomenal Pace to Reach USD 148.91 Billion by 2028 ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...