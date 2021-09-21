checkAd

DGAP-News Charles Monat Associates expands its Swiss Operations- Highlighting commitment to the business across Switzerland and Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 11:45  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: Charles Monat Associates / Key word(s): Personnel
Charles Monat Associates expands its Swiss Operations- Highlighting commitment to the business across Switzerland and Europe

21.09.2021 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Charles Monat Associates expands its Swiss Operations- Highlighting commitment to the business across Switzerland and Europe

  • CMA represents the first HNW broker to offer a unique value proposition in Europe
  • Marco Liardo announced as Managing Director of Switzerland
  • Luca Bertacchi announced as Managing Director Continental Europe and to lead the newly created private placement life insurance (PPLI) practice group

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach - 21 September 2021 - Charles Monat Associates (CMA) is expanding its operations in Switzerland. In addition to the recent appointment of Marco Liardo as Managing Director of the Swiss Operation, the Team in Zurich is broadening its capabilities even further with three senior executive hires. At the same time, CMA is launching a domestic business in the EU and creating a private placement life insurance (PPLI) practice group. Luca Bertacchi is joining CMA in Liechtenstein to build and lead the newly established team. The new hires and ambitious expansion strategy demonstrate CMA's commitment to growing its business across Switzerland and Europe.
 

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=9cbdb5b35bf74f8904af99cef559763c

Simon Lo, CEO of International Business, Charles Monat Associates

 

Marco Liardo joins as the Managing Director of Switzerland for CMA. Based in Zurich, his role involves developing, leading, and managing sales consultants in Switzerland as well as tailoring bespoke solutions to clients' liquidity planning needs. Marco has many years of experience in wealth advisory for international clients, having successfully developed and managed the Swiss hub for an international life insurance broker. Previously, he served as Head of Financial Analysis and Senior Merger & Acquisition Manager for a global insurance group as well as Vice President, Private Banking Life Insurance for an international Swiss private bank.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Charles Monat Associates expands its Swiss Operations- Highlighting commitment to the business across Switzerland and Europe DGAP-News: Charles Monat Associates / Key word(s): Personnel Charles Monat Associates expands its Swiss Operations- Highlighting commitment to the business across Switzerland and Europe 21.09.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE: SIXT hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening ...
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG setzt Wachstumskurs entschlossen fort
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement