DGAP-News: Charles Monat Associates / Key word(s): Personnel Charles Monat Associates expands its Swiss Operations- Highlighting commitment to the business across Switzerland and Europe 21.09.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CMA represents the first HNW broker to offer a unique value proposition in Europe

Marco Liardo announced as Managing Director of Switzerland

Luca Bertacchi announced as Managing Director Continental Europe and to lead the newly created private placement life insurance (PPLI) practice group

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach - 21 September 2021 - Charles Monat Associates (CMA) is expanding its operations in Switzerland. In addition to the recent appointment of Marco Liardo as Managing Director of the Swiss Operation, the Team in Zurich is broadening its capabilities even further with three senior executive hires. At the same time, CMA is launching a domestic business in the EU and creating a private placement life insurance (PPLI) practice group. Luca Bertacchi is joining CMA in Liechtenstein to build and lead the newly established team. The new hires and ambitious expansion strategy demonstrate CMA's commitment to growing its business across Switzerland and Europe.



Simon Lo, CEO of International Business, Charles Monat Associates

Marco Liardo joins as the Managing Director of Switzerland for CMA. Based in Zurich, his role involves developing, leading, and managing sales consultants in Switzerland as well as tailoring bespoke solutions to clients' liquidity planning needs. Marco has many years of experience in wealth advisory for international clients, having successfully developed and managed the Swiss hub for an international life insurance broker. Previously, he served as Head of Financial Analysis and Senior Merger & Acquisition Manager for a global insurance group as well as Vice President, Private Banking Life Insurance for an international Swiss private bank.