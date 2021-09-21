checkAd

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 47/2021 – 21 SEPTEMBER 2021

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse Royal Unibrew A/S has received notification of the below transactions related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

Royal Unibrew A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19(3) of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the information on the below transaction related to shares in Royal Unibrew A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Royal Unibrew A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Torben Carlsen

2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S

b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification

3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)
Name
Royal Unibrew A/S

b)
LEI

529900D69KFL8IAP8Q63

4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares in Royal Unibrew A/S

ISIN DK0060634707

b)
Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
754,6

754,6

754,6

755,2

755,2

755,8

755,8

755,8

756,6

756,6

756,6

756

756

756,6

756,6

756,8

756,8

756,7

756,4

756,6

756,4

756,2

756,2

757,8

757,8

757,8 		50

25

27

50

48

50

25

33

16

4

52

58

141

121

67

84

70

65

68

62

148

58

61

25

55

37

d)
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volumes 1,500
  • Price DKK 1,134,435.00

e)
Date of the transaction
2021-09-20, 11:29:22 am CEST

f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
MIC code is DCSE. Operating MIC code is XCSE.

For further information on this Announcement:
Lars Vestergaard, CFO, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

Attachment





Disclaimer

