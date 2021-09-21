Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Norway  

Subsea 7’s scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the subsea flowline system as well as the installation of OneSubsea’s multiphase compression system. The contract award follows completion of the front-end engineering design study ( 2) and will be executed as a Subsea Integration Alliance project ( 3 ) .

Luxembourg – 21 September 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a sizeable ( 1) contract by OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production and processing systems division of Schlumberger, for a project at the Ormen Lange field operated by Shell in the Norwegian Sea.

Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Subsea 7’s Vice President Norway, said, “This award demonstrates the value Subsea Integration Alliance brings by combining the technologies and capabilities of OneSubsea and Subsea 7 into a seamless integrated offering, resulting in the delivery of optimised solutions with reduced execution and interface risk. Subsea 7 looks forward to progressing the execution phase of the project with a focus on safe, efficient and reliable operations.”

(1) Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

(2) Announced on 31 October 2019.

(3) Subsea Integration Alliance is a strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production and processing systems division of Schlumberger, bringing together field development planning, project delivery and total lifecycle solutions under an extensive technology and services portfolio. As one team, Subsea Integration Alliance amplifies subsea performance by helping customers to define, select, install and operate the smartest subsea projects, that eliminate costly revisions, delays and reduces risk across the life of field.





Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

