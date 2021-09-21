checkAd

Staying Hot: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces August Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of August 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 51.9%. These results represent a 24.8% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue, and a 50.7% increase in revenue when compared to August 2019. Overall August proved to be a great month as the retail side of the business, Oasis Cannabis was open for only 29 out of the month's 31 days. The closure was to reward the hardworking staff with a staff appreciation day and workshops for career advancement.

CLS Nevada August 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • August 2021 net revenue increased by 24.8% year-over-year, and by 50.7% over August 2019. The Company met its gross margin goals, achieving 51.9% for the month, compared to 50.6% during August 2020.
  • The number of transactions processed at Oasis Cannabis increased 4.95% year-over-year increase with an average order value of $55.34 during August 2021.
  • The Company's branded division, City Trees, continued to gain market share and achieved a 90.9% increase in year-over-year revenue.
  • The Company continued to add jobs and benefits to the market, hiring a number of employees in August .
  • Oasis Cannabis was open for only 29 of the 31 days in August. The closure was a means to reward the staff with a staff appreciation day and workshops for career advancement.
"We continue to be amazed and in awe of our team on the ground in Nevada'' noted Company President & COO Andrew Glashow. "Their tireless effort and ability to adapt to market conditions have proven to be the strongest asset we have as we continue to grow. This was pivotal in helping us achieve our best August to date."

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/.

Wertpapier


