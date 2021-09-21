SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its VIP Multiple Level Marketing Companies. Suntech Estimates To Quadruple Profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Will Partner With 20 Global PSP Partners in 2022 To

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's PSP partner in Taiwan, Suntech, has successfully introduced the four products and services to its existing VIP MLM customers. …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's PSP partner in Taiwan, Suntech, has successfully introduced the four products and services to its existing VIP MLM customers. Suntech estimates To quadruple profits to $8 Million. SUIC Midas Touch will partner with 20 global PSP partners in 2022 to promote these products and services.

Suntech Taiwan is the largest Taiwan O2O Company, with over 50,000 Merchants and 15 Million users. Suntech Taiwan is going to lead these VIP MLM companies' enterprise-wide business transformation and design exclusive product and service packages. These MLM companies include: PM-International, Taiwan, which is a branch of PM-International AG, Luxembourg. It has more than 30 subsidiaries in more than 40 countries. It provides high-quality nutritious and fitness foods and beauty care products carried through its own brands. PM-International has been recognized as one the Top 100 Direct Sales companies worldwide and is currently ranked 10th in 2021; and the Tsingshan Group of Companies has ten major business groups with a global scope covering more than 30 countries around the world. The holding group has captured the focus of major international media. Among the accolades it has gathered over the decades, its biotechnology company has received high recognition and won, among others, the Taiwan Biotechnology Award, the Taiwan's No. 1 Brand Award, and the Taiwan Golden Quality Award.

"Thanks to the breakthrough innovations and products of SUIC, Midas Touch, Suntech is estimating an increase in net profits to four-fold, expected to reach $8 million on its $1 billion sales turnover. Midas Touch products and services provide instant, emergency funds for our partner merchants and customers. This has been a big success especially during this critical period of pandemic. We are set to increase customer lifetime value with our advanced DeFi business models and strategies," says Joa Chen, Suntech's General Manager.

SUIC Midas is now finalizing and identifying additional 20 PSP partners this year through 2022, with over two million merchants that will bring an aggregate sales turnover of $20 billion, generating $8 million profits for each of the PSP partners as a result. SUIC Midas Touch will fully support these 20 PSP's to earn a total of $160 million in net profits and achieve a total $20 billion in aggregate sales turnover.