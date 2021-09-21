checkAd

Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are expedited assays from hole LAP21-05 located 40 metres along strike of hole LAP21-02 which intersected 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres (see news releases dated August 31 and September 15, 2021).

Drill Hole LAP21-05 Highlights:

  • 2.62% Ni over 5.65 metres within a 14.00 metre interval grading 1.40% Ni
  • Peak of 6.67% Ni over 0.65 metres
  • High-grade Nickel intercept less than 60 metres below surface

Results Table:

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Ni %

Cu %

Co %

PGEs (g/t)

LAP21-05

60.00

74.00

14.00

1.40

0.12

0.03

0.169

 

62.35

68.00

5.65

2.62

0.13

0.05

0.177

 

62.90

64.30

1.40

2.51

0.10

0.04

0.196

