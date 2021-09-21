Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel …
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel …
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are expedited assays from hole LAP21-05 located 40 metres along strike of hole LAP21-02 which intersected 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres (see news releases dated August 31 and September 15, 2021).
Drill Hole LAP21-05 Highlights:
- 2.62% Ni over 5.65 metres within a 14.00 metre interval grading 1.40% Ni
- Peak of 6.67% Ni over 0.65 metres
- High-grade Nickel intercept less than 60 metres below surface
Results Table:
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Ni %
|
Cu %
|
Co %
|
PGEs (g/t)
|
LAP21-05
|
60.00
|
74.00
|
14.00
|
1.40
|
0.12
|
0.03
|
0.169
|
62.35
|
68.00
|
5.65
|
2.62
|
0.13
|
0.05
|
0.177
|
62.90
|
64.30
|
1.40
|
2.51
|
0.10
|
0.04
|
0.196
|Diskussion: Schafft kanad. Rohstoff- spezi GUG den Durchbruch mit seinen BAT- metallen in sweden
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare