Envirotech Vehicles Expresses Support for Proposed California Transition to 100% Zero-Emission Vehicles by 2030

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), has joined other business leaders and elected officials to express its support …

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), has joined other business leaders and elected officials to express its support for California ZEV2030, a movement with the mission of having California adopt a 100% zero-emission vehicle goal for new vehicles by 2030. In a recent letter to the Los Angeles City Council, Envirotech expressed its strong support of the 100% Zero-Emission Vehicles Resolution co-authored by council members Nithya Raman and Paul Koretz.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We're at a pivotal and exciting time for the EV industry, with the Biden Administration as well as congressional leadership advocating for investments in EV manufacturing and infrastructure to encourage the transition to EV use. While the current proposal from Governor Newsom to mandate that all new cars sold in California be zero-emission by 2035 is promising, we wholeheartedly support ZEV2030's goal to accelerate this timeline. Transportation is a significant contributor to California's greenhouse gas emissions and the sooner we can evolve to cleaner vehicle technology that reduces emissions, the sooner we can begin moving toward establishing a healthier environment for the citizens of California."

About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for light to heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664905/Envirotech-Vehicles-Expresses-Suppor ...

