Envirotech Vehicles Expresses Support for Proposed California Transition to 100% Zero-Emission Vehicles by 2030

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), has joined other business leaders and elected officials to express its support for California ZEV2030, a movement with the mission of having California adopt a 100% zero-emission vehicle goal for new vehicles by 2030. In a recent letter to the Los Angeles City Council, Envirotech expressed its strong support of the 100% Zero-Emission Vehicles Resolution co-authored by council members Nithya Raman and Paul Koretz. Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We're at a pivotal and exciting time for the EV industry, with the Biden Administration as well as congressional leadership advocating for investments in EV manufacturing and infrastructure to encourage the transition to EV use. While the current proposal from Governor Newsom to mandate that all new cars sold in California be zero-emission by 2035 is promising, we wholeheartedly support ZEV2030's goal to accelerate this timeline. Transportation is a significant contributor to California's greenhouse gas emissions and the sooner we can evolve to cleaner vehicle technology that reduces emissions, the sooner we can begin moving toward establishing a healthier environment for the citizens of California."