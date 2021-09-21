DGAP-News Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 21.09.2021, 12:00 | 52 | 0 |
|
DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Drilling Result
Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are expedited assays from hole LAP21-05 located 40 metres along strike of hole LAP21-02 which intersected 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres (see news releases dated August 31 and September 15, 2021).
Drill Hole LAP21-05 Highlights:
The high-grade nickel intercept in hole LAP21-05 consists of several sections of massive and semi-massive sulphides located at the upper contact of the host peridotite intrusion with the
intercept located less than 60 metres below surface.
Gungnir Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are expedited assays from hole LAP21-05 located 40 metres along strike of hole LAP21-02 which intersected 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres (see news releases dated August 31 and September 15, 2021).
Drill Hole LAP21-05 Highlights:
- 2.62% Ni over 5.65 metres within a 14.00 metre interval grading 1.40% Ni
- Peak of 6.67% Ni over 0.65 metres
- High-grade Nickel intercept less than 60 metres below surface
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Ni %
|Cu %
|Co %
|PGEs (g/t)
|LAP21-05
|60.00
|74.00
|14.00
|1.40
|0.12
|0.03
|0.169
|62.35
|68.00
|5.65
|2.62
|0.13
|0.05
|0.177
|62.90
|64.30
|1.40
|2.51
|0.10
|0.04
|0.196
|65.10
|68.00
|2.90
|3.39
|0.14
|0.06
|0.212
|66.30
|66.95
|0.65
|6.67
|0.14
|0.11
|0.315
|PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au)
|Length = core length in metres
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0