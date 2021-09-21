Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel

2.62% Ni over 5.65 metres within a 14.00 metre interval grading 1.40% Ni

Peak of 6.67% Ni over 0.65 metres

High-grade Nickel intercept less than 60 metres below surface

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % PGEs (g/t) LAP21-05 60.00 74.00 14.00 1.40 0.12 0.03 0.169 62.35 68.00 5.65 2.62 0.13 0.05 0.177 62.90 64.30 1.40 2.51 0.10 0.04 0.196 65.10 68.00 2.90 3.39 0.14 0.06 0.212 66.30 66.95 0.65 6.67 0.14 0.11 0.315 PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au) Length = core length in metres

Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are expedited assays from hole LAP21-05 located 40 metres along strike of hole LAP21-02 which intersected 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres (see news releases dated August 31 and September 15, 2021).The high-grade nickel intercept in hole LAP21-05 consists of several sections of massive and semi-massive sulphides located at the upper contact of the host peridotite intrusion with the intercept located less than 60 metres below surface.