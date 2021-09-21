checkAd

DGAP-News Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel

Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel
Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel

21.09.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Gungnir Drills 6.67% Nickel Within 5.65 metres Grading 2.62% Nickel
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to report additional high-grade nickel results from continuing drilling at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden. Today's results are expedited assays from hole LAP21-05 located 40 metres along strike of hole LAP21-02 which intersected 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres (see news releases dated August 31 and September 15, 2021).
Drill Hole LAP21-05 Highlights:
  • 2.62% Ni over 5.65 metres within a 14.00 metre interval grading 1.40% Ni
  • Peak of 6.67% Ni over 0.65 metres
  • High-grade Nickel intercept less than 60 metres below surface
Results Table:
Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % PGEs (g/t)
LAP21-05 60.00 74.00 14.00 1.40 0.12 0.03 0.169
  62.35 68.00 5.65 2.62 0.13 0.05 0.177
  62.90 64.30 1.40 2.51 0.10 0.04 0.196
  65.10 68.00 2.90 3.39 0.14 0.06 0.212
  66.30 66.95 0.65 6.67 0.14 0.11 0.315
PGEs (g/t) = platinum (Pt) + palladium (Pd) + gold (Au)      
Length = core length in metres          
The high-grade nickel intercept in hole LAP21-05 consists of several sections of massive and semi-massive sulphides located at the upper contact of the host peridotite intrusion with the intercept located less than 60 metres below surface.
Disclaimer

