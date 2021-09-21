checkAd

Clean Energy Joins World Fuel Services to Supply LNG to Pasha, Among First Maritime LNG Bunkering Operations on US West Coast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced it will supply World Fuel Services, Inc. with an estimated 78 million gallons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for two Pasha Hawaii container ships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005030/en/

Clean Energy provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel Pasha ships in first maritime LNG bunkering on US West Coast. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clean Energy provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel Pasha ships in first maritime LNG bunkering on US West Coast. (Photo: Business Wire)

When operating from the Port of Long Beach, these ‘Ohana Class’ vessels will become one of the first natural gas-powered containerships to call on the U.S. West Coast and the first to service Hawaii. Both ships will surpass the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 standards for ocean vessels with zero sulfur emissions, a 90 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide and 25 percent reduction in carbon dioxide as compared to liquid fuel oil.

M/V George III and M/V Janet Marie are the two LNG-powered container ships that will join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet serving Hawaii. The George III is expected to begin operation in Q4 2021 and the Janet Marie shortly thereafter. Ship construction is supported by Clean Energy’s Cryogenics division, which will perform tank conditioning and first LNG bunkering at Keppel AmFELS’ Brownsville, Texas shipyard.

“Named after my late parents, the M/V George III and the Janet Marie were specifically designed to utilize the latest in technologies to construct clean fuel ships that we hope will set a precedent for environmental sustainability within our shipping industry,” said George Pasha, IV, president and CEO of Pasha Hawaii. “These ships represent our commitment to our customers and the environmental health of both Hawaii and Southern California. Partnering with Clean Energy and World Fuel Services brings us one step closer to achieving this goal.”

The LNG that will power the Pasha Hawaii container ships will come from the Clean Energy plant in Boron, CA. Clean Energy is expanding the Boron LNG plant by adding a production train that increases production by 50 percent. For LNG delivery, World Fuel Services has contracted with West Coast Clean Fuels, LLC to transport and load the LNG into the ship fuel tanks. West Coast Clean Fuels provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for low-carbon fuels, such as LNG and hydrogen, to marine transportation operators on the U.S. West Coast.

Seite 1 von 3
Clean Energy Fuels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Energy Joins World Fuel Services to Supply LNG to Pasha, Among First Maritime LNG Bunkering Operations on US West Coast Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced it will supply World Fuel Services, Inc. with an estimated 78 million gallons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for two Pasha Hawaii container ships. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing and Priority Review of New Drug ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Appili Therapeutics Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM and Funding Support for Clinical Trial ...
Sioux City Homeowners Save Over $5 Million in Repairs Through HomeServe Program
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger