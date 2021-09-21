checkAd

Inogen Strengthens Commercial Capabilities Through New Ashfield Relationship

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 12:00  |  39   |   |   

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), (“Inogen” or “the Company”), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced an agreement to enhance its go-to-market capabilities with Ashfield Healthcare, LLC, part of UDG Healthcare (“Ashfield”).

Under the agreement, Ashfield will add approximately twenty dedicated sales representatives to Inogen’s prescriber sales organization, and provide access to its best-in-class proprietary insights and data, including the specialized healthcare intelligence platform Gravity.ai, to support Inogen’s growth strategy and drive performance in the clinician sales channel. The combined sales organization will benefit from access to Ashfield’s comprehensive offering of analytics tools, sales operations support, and personalized concierge services that will help drive productivity and efficiency.

“Forming this relationship marks an important milestone in our strategic plan of improving market penetration for portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) with one of the most critical constituents, the clinicians,” said Nabil Shabshab, Chief Executive Officer and President. “By enhancing our coverage of select clinicians and increasing our collaboration with healthcare prescribers overall, we will raise awareness of the importance of the POC’s role in oxygen therapy and of Inogen’s leading offerings. We believe this will further enhance our ability to better serve oxygen therapy patients right at the start of their diagnosis and ongoing to maximize the impact we can deliver.”

George Parr, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer commented: “Collaborating with Ashfield expands the impact we can have on patients by building on our direct-to-consumer capabilities, and is in line with our commitment to invest in our commercial operations and enhance our go-to-market strategies within the clinician channel. Through the efforts across both direct-to-consumer and clinician channels, we are confident of our ability to favorably drive POC penetration and improve results.”

About Inogen

We are a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. We primarily develop, manufacture and market innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

