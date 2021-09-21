Cybercriminal Attacks Accelerate Global Cybersecurity Crisis According to 1H2021 NETSCOUT Threat Intelligence Report

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT) today announced findings from its bi-annual Threat Intelligence Report that underscore the dramatic impact cyberattacks continue to have on private and public organizations and governments worldwide. In the first half of 2021, cybercriminals launched approximately 5.4 million Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) attacks, increasing 11% over 1H2020 figures. Additionally, data projections from NETSCOUT's Active Level Threat Analysis System (ATLAS) Security Engineering and Response Team (ASERT) point to 2021 as another record-setting year on track to surpass 11 million global DDoS attacks. ASERT expects this long tail of attacker innovation to last, fueling a growing cybersecurity crisis that will continue to impact public and private organizations.

In the wake of Colonial Pipeline, JBS, Harris Federation, Australian broadcaster Channel Nine, CNA Financial, and several other high-profile attacks, the impact of DDoS and other cybersecurity attacks has been felt worldwide. As a result, leading governments are introducing new programs and policies to defend against attacks, and policing organizations are initiating unprecedented collaborative efforts to address the crisis.