New Ford Expedition Raises Bar Among Full-Size SUVs with Most Off-Road Capable, Most Powerful, Smartest Expedition Ever

“Expedition is more than family transportation. It’s a full-size SUV that allows families to share adventures and make connections confidently and comfortably,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas & International Markets Group. “We’ve refined almost every part of our new Expedition – from improved interiors to more connectivity enhancements to make the ownership experience as convenient as possible for the always-on lives of our customers.”

Ford today reveals the new 2022 Expedition, its flagship SUV, for families seeking epic adventures and memory-making road trips. With an expanded lineup of models to choose from, new driver-assist and connected technologies, and a new Timberline series, the most off-road-capable in its class 2 .

Largest and Most Differentiated Expedition Ready to Conquest

With millennials now accounting for the fastest growing demographic in the full-size SUV segment, the expanded lineup of the new 2022 Expedition is set to meet modern family needs and enable unique outdoor and road-tripping adventures.

Since the introduction of this generation flagship model in 2017, Expedition has nearly tripled its market share among full-size SUVs, even as competitors have fully redesigned their vehicles and new entrants try to gain a foothold.

The new Expedition elevates itself above competitors with new class-exclusive features, plus new capabilities and technologies, including:

First Timberline series elevates the Expedition above the Jeep Wagoneer with best available ground clearance in its class of 10.6 inches 6 (versus a maximum 10 inches for Jeep Wagoneer), F-150 Raptor underbody protection and best available power in its class 1

(versus a maximum 10 inches for Jeep Wagoneer), F-150 Raptor underbody protection and best available power in its class Expedition Timberline SUV model weighs 4% less than Jeep Wagoneer SUV and boasts a better power-to-weight ratio, as Ford’s high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine tops the Jeep Wagoneer SUV 5.7-liter V8 engine with 48 additional horsepower and 106 more lb.-ft. of torque 5

Stealth Edition Performance Package delivers 85 more horsepower and 127 lb.-ft. more torque5 than Chevrolet Tahoe RST SUV with its 5.3-liter V8 engine

Expedition SUV equipped with a 3.5-liter GTDI 4x2 has a maximum towing capability of 9,300 pounds, 900 more pounds than the two-wheel-drive Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with 5.3-liter V8 engine, at 8,400 pounds.7