checkAd

U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 12:00  |  71   |   |   

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) in a transaction that will bring together two premier organizations with a focus on being the leader in serving customers and communities in California, Washington and Oregon.

Under the terms of the agreement, U.S, Bancorp will purchase MUFG Union Bank for approximately $8 billion, including $5.5 billion in cash and approximately 44 million shares of U.S. Bancorp common stock.1 Upon close of the transaction, MUFG will hold a minority stake of approximately 2.9% in U.S. Bancorp. The transaction excludes the purchase of MUFG Union Bank’s Global Corporate & Investment Bank, certain middle and back office functions, and other assets.

With the acquisition, U.S. Bank will gain more than 1 million loyal consumer customers and about 190,000 small business customers on the West Coast in addition to approximately $58 billion in loans and $90 billion in deposits based on MUFG Union Bank’s June 30, 2021 balance sheet. The combination will improve U.S. Bank’s deposit position in California from 10th to 5th and will significantly increase its customer base in California.

This increased scale will make the U.S. Bank brand a stronger player in these markets, which will increase competition with California’s three largest banks. This will provide benefits for both customers and the communities served by the combined organization through improved technology, products and customer choice.

“The acquisition of MUFG Union Bank underscores our commitment to strengthen and grow our business on the West Coast, make investments to serve customers and local communities and enhance competition in the financial services industry. With MUFG Union Bank, we will increase access to state-of-the-art financial products while maintaining U.S. Bank’s strong track record of putting its customers and communities first. We are also committed to maintaining both organizations’ excellent records of serving low-income communities and supporting minority-led institutions,” said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Bancorp. “We have a great deal of respect for the MUFG Union Bank team and share customer-centric and relationship-based strategies and cultures based on integrity. We look forward to welcoming MUFG Union Bank to the U.S. Bancorp family.”

Seite 1 von 6
US Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) in a transaction that will bring together two …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing and Priority Review of New Drug ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Appili Therapeutics Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM and Funding Support for Clinical Trial ...
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Canadian Chamber of Commerce Chooses Elavon as Referral Partner for Members Seeking Payment Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21U.S. Bank Partners With Mastercard to Launch the U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard for the Fleet Industry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten