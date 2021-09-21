Great Elm Group Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Consolidated:

Consolidated revenue for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 was $16.3 million and $60.9 million, compared to $14.7 million and $59.0 million

Consolidated net loss for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 was $1.4 million and $9.3 million, compared to net income of $4.1 million and net loss of $13.3 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 was $3.5 million and $8.6 million, compared to $5.9 million and $11.2 million



Operating Companies:

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) reported total revenue for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 of $15.4 million and $57.6 million, compared to $13.9 million and $55.7 million

DME reported net income for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 of $5.9 million and net loss of $2.5 million, compared to net income of $2.8 million and net loss of $0.1 million

DME reported Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 of $4.3 million and $12.4 million, compared to $7.0 million and $16.0 million



Investment Management (IM):

IM reported revenue for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 of $0.9 million and $3.2 million, compared to $0.7 million and $3.3 million

IM reported net income for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 of $1.3 million and $2.7 million, compared to net income of $3.4 million and net loss of $6.2 million

IM reported Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 of $0.1 million and $0.4 million, compared to $0.2 million and $1.2 million



Fiscal 2021 Annual Operating Highlights

Consolidated:

Completed a holding company reorganization and financing transaction with J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (JPM) that resulted in a $5 million distribution to GEG, lowered DME’s cost of capital and provided additional capital for acquisition opportunities

Sold the real estate business consisting of our entire ownership interest in two Class A office buildings located in Fort Myers, Florida to an affiliate of Monomoy Properties, LLC, for a cash payment of $4.6 million which was reinvested in shares of Monomoy. This disposition helped to simplify GEG’s financial statements by removing approximately $54 million of non-recourse debt and generates cash flow for GEG through ongoing dividend payments from Monomoy

Repurchased substantially all of the minority equity interest in GECC GP Corp. (GP Corp) as well as a $3.1 million note issued by GP Corp, removing another $3.1 million of non-recourse debt from GEG’s consolidated balance sheet and further simplifying its corporate structure

As of June 30, 2021, we had approximately $952 million of net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards for federal income tax purposes

Operating Companies:

Completed the acquisitions by DME of Advanced Medical DME, LLC and PM Sleep Lab, LLC (AMPM), providers of sleep testing, PAP, and other respiratory products and services in 9 locations throughout Kansas and Missouri

Following fiscal year end, completed the acquisition by DME of the power mobility assets of MedOne Healthcare LLC (MedOne), which enhances DME’s power mobility solutions and expands its geographic reach

Reported revenue growth at DME driven by strong resupply sales despite challenging pandemic related conditions



Investment Management:

Completed a $30 million rights offering at Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC), a publicly traded business development company managed by our wholly owned subsidiary, Great Elm Capital Management, Inc., in October 2020, increasing GECC’s investable assets

Completed a $57 million senior note offering at GECC in June and July 2021, the proceeds of which were used to redeem GECC’s senior notes due 2022 at a lower cost of capital and to provide $24 million of incremental liquidity

Closed a three-year, $25 million revolving credit facility at GECC to support its investment activities

Continued portfolio rotation at GECC with a focus on proprietary specialty finance investments

Launched a new private fund (GESOF) to invest in SPACs and capitalize on the asymmetric risk profile inherent in the SPAC structure, with a focus of acquiring pre-announcement SPACs securities at or below cash trust value

Enhanced the depth and experience of our investment team through the execution of a shared services agreement with Imperial Capital Asset Management

Management Commentary

Peter A. Reed, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to build on the positive momentum in all aspects of our business. During the fiscal year, we entered into a transformative transaction with JPM which resulted in a distribution to GEG, lowered DME’s cost of capital and provided additional liquidity for future acquisitions. To that end, DME completed the acquisitions of AMPM and MedOne, which expanded DME’s total revenue, geographic reach and cross selling opportunities. In addition, we grew revenue at IM by raising significant capital at GECC and continuing to rotate its portfolio into higher quality credits with a focus on specialty finance. In June, we exited our real estate business at an attractive valuation, generating additional cash flow through ongoing dividend payments from the Monomoy shares while, together with the GP Corp transaction, eliminating $57 million of debt from our consolidated balance sheet and simplifying our corporate structure. We believe all of these developments leave Great Elm well positioned to maximize the value of DME, further grow IM fee revenue and create long term value for our shareholders.”

Alignment of Interest

A distinct attribute of Great Elm is the particularly strong alignment of interest among shareholders and the employees, directors, and other insiders of Great Elm. As of June 30, 2021, Great Elm’s employees and directors (including funds under their management) collectively own or manage approximately 28% of GEG’s total outstanding shares.

Financial Review

Discussion of Financial Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Year ended June 30, 2021

Great Elm is a holding company with two operating segments: Operating Companies and Investment Management, with General Corporate representing unallocated costs and activity to arrive at consolidated operations.

Operating Companies

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, DME recognized $15.4 million in total revenue, compared to $13.9 million during the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenues was due to organic growth in resupply sales and the impact of the AMPM acquisition. The demand for sleep studies continues to be soft due to the ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, and referrals for new equipment set-ups declined as they are generally driven by in-house or external sleep studies. Late in the fiscal fourth quarter we encountered a slowdown in usage at our sleep labs due to products on recall as well as supply chain delays, which have been largely offset due to our ability to scale the DME business in the year. We are continuing to work closely with our manufacturing partners and remain opportunistic as the industry continues to consolidate. For the year ended June 30, 2021, DME recognized a 3.6% increase in total revenue to $57.6 million, compared to $55.7 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in total revenue was due primarily to the AMPM acquisition and organic growth in resupply sales.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, DME reported net income of $5.9 million, compared to net income of $2.8 million for the same period in the prior year. Net income increased largely due to a $5.4 million benefit related to a fair value adjustment recorded in connection with the preferred stock issued to Forest Investments, Inc. (Forest), GEG’s majority owned subsidiary, with an offsetting impact to General Corporate and eliminated in consolidation. For the year ended June 30, 2021, DME reported a net loss of $2.5 million, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, DME Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.3 million, compared to $7.0 million in the prior-year period. For the year ended June 30, 2021, DME Adjusted EBITDA was $12.4 million, compared to $16.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

Subsequent to quarter end, DME acquired the power mobility assets of MedOne. This acquisition strengthens DME’s geographic reach into Arizona, where MedOne is a market leader in power mobility solutions.

Investment Management

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, IM recognized total revenue of $0.9 million, compared to $0.7 million during the same period in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter was slightly higher due to increases in the average assets on which such fees are calculated. For the year ended June 30, 2021, IM recognized total revenue of $3.2 million, compared to $3.3 million during the same period in the prior year. Revenue for the year was slightly lower due to decreases in the average assets on which such fees are calculated over the course of the year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, IM recognized net income of $1.3 million, compared to $3.4 million during the same period in the prior year. For the year ended June 30, 2021, IM recognized net income of $2.7 million, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million for the same period in the prior year. IM recognized net realized and unrealized gains on its investments of $0.7 million and unrealized losses of $8.7 million, respectively, for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, IM Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million, compared to $0.2 million during the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was impacted primarily by increased employee-related costs and professional fees related to investment management growth initiatives. For the year ended June 30, 2021, IM Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million, compared to $1.2 million during the same period in the prior year.

On October 1, 2020, GECC successfully completed a non-transferable rights offering which entitled holders of rights to purchase one new share of common stock for each right held at a subscription price of $2.95 per share. In total, GECC sold 10,761,950 shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $31.7 million.

In March 2021, we launched GESOF, a private investment fund to invest in SPACs. GEG invested $10 million in GESOF to help seed this vehicle, which we hope will contribute to increased assets under management for the investment management business and help drive additional fee revenue.

In May 2021, GECC closed a three-year, $25 million revolving credit facility that bears interest at LIBOR plus 3.50%.

In June and July 2021, GECC issued $57.0 million of senior notes due 2026 that bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per year. GECC subsequently used the proceeds of this offering to redeem its 6.50% Notes due 2022, resulting in a $24 million of incremental liquidity.

General Corporate

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, General Corporate recognized $0.3 million in revenue compared to $45 thousand in revenue during the same period in the prior year. For the year ended June 30, 2021, General Corporate recognized $0.6 million in revenue compared to $0.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Revenue increased slightly as a result of increased management fees earned from DME, along with new management fees earned from Forest arising from our transaction with JPM.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Great Elm recognized a net loss of $1.4 million, compared to $4.1 million in net income during the same period in the prior year. The difference in net income was driven primarily by higher interest expense in addition to lower net unrealized gains on GEG’s investment in GECC during the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to the same period in the prior year. For the year ended June 30, 2021, Great Elm recognized a net loss of $9.3 million, compared to a net loss of $13.4 million during the same period in the prior year.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Great Elm recognized $3.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million during the same period in the prior year. For the year ended June 30, 2021, Great Elm recognized $8.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million during the same period in the prior year. Great Elm made significant progress on reducing its corporate overhead, driven by lower audit fees due to a change in auditors in the prior fiscal year and other decreases in professional service expense.

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

ASSETS 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,382 $ 40,500 Accounts receivable 6,518 7,991 Related party receivables 1,665 1,059 Investments, at fair value (cost $45,326 and $30,279, respectively) 24,044 8,705 Inventories 1,066 1,470 Prepaid and other current assets 3,791 689 Assets of consolidated funds: Investments, at fair value (cost $26,814) 26,490 - Prepaid expenses 578 - Current assets of discontinued operations - 914 Total current assets 88,534 61,328 Property and equipment, net 981 1,410 Equipment held for rental, net 7,391 7,483 Identifiable intangible assets, net 8,928 10,258 Goodwill 50,536 50,010 Right of use assets 5,241 5,392 Other assets 258 248 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations - 59,316 Total assets $ 161,869 $ 195,445 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,521 $ 5,007 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,955 3,062 Deferred revenue 4,438 5,652 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,920 1,617 Current portion of long term debt - 3,895 Current portion of related party notes payable - 5,207 Current portion of equipment financing debt 1,974 2,034 Liabilities of consolidated funds - accrued expenses and other 12,197 - Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 2,829 Total current liabilities 33,005 29,303 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,596 4,060 Related party notes payable, net of current portion - 22,696 Convertible Notes (face value $34,346 and $30,521, respectively, including $16,231 and $13,277, respectively, held by related parties) 22,054 17,444 Equipment financing debt, net of current portion 67 196 Redeemable preferred stock of subsidiaries (held by related parties, face value $37,018) 35,529 - Other liabilities 1,070 395 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations - 52,781 Total liabilities 95,321 126,875 Commitments and Contingencies Contingently redeemable non-controlling interest 2,639 3,890 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized and zero outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 26,613,913 shares issued and 25,948,100 outstanding at June 30, 2021; and 26,217,380 shares issued and 25,529,534 outstanding at June 30, 2020 26 26 Additional paid-in-capital 3,319,767 3,318,117 Accumulated deficit (3,265,433 ) (3,257,349 ) Total Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 54,360 60,794 Non-controlling interests 9,549 3,886 Total stockholders' equity 63,909 64,680 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 161,869 $ 195,445





Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended June 30, For the years ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Durable medical equipment sales and services revenue $ 10,097 $ 8,488 $ 37,460 $ 34,213 Durable medical equipment rental income 5,276 5,421 20,183 21,449 Investment management revenues 949 747 3,210 3,332 Total revenues 16,322 14,656 60,853 58,994 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of durable medical equipment sold and services 4,165 3,937 16,881 15,055 Cost of durable medical equipment rentals(1) 1,757 2,583 6,950 9,105 Durable medical equipment other operating expenses(2) 7,083 3,314 28,917 25,921 Investment management expenses 946 600 3,492 2,104 Depreciation and amortization 584 556 2,383 2,515 Selling, general and administrative(3) 1,310 1,530 5,892 6,465 Expenses of consolidated funds 48 - 75 - Total operating costs and expenses 15,893 12,520 64,590 61,165 Operating income (loss) 429 2,136 (3,737 ) (2,171 ) Dividends and interest income 555 516 2,963 2,124 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments 609 2,919 155 (8,684 ) Net unrealized gain on investments of consolidated funds 324 - 545 - Interest expense (1,515 ) (1,460 ) (5,620 ) (4,576 ) Extinguishment of debt - - (1,866 ) - Other income, net 15 2 45 5 Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes 417 4,113 (7,515 ) (13,302 ) Income tax expense (1,807 ) (49 ) (1,813 ) (44 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (1,390 ) 4,064 (9,328 ) (13,346 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 438 32 649 219 Net income (loss) $ (952 ) $ 4,096 $ (8,679 ) $ (13,127 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, continuing operations 259 516 (648 ) (200 ) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, discontinued operations 8 8 53 48 Net income (loss) attributable to Great Elm Group $ (1,219 ) $ 3,572 $ (8,084 ) $ (12,975 ) Basic income (loss) per share Continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.34 ) $ (0.52 ) Discontinued operations 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.01 Net income (loss) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.31 ) $ (0.51 ) Diluted income (loss) per share from: Continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.34 ) $ (0.52 ) Discontinued operations 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.01 Net income (loss) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.31 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 25,882 25,469 25,722 25,418 Diluted 25,882 25,469 25,722 25,418 (1) Includes depreciation expense of: 1,604 2,372 6,286 8,267 (2) Net of CARES Act Stimulus of: 2,410 5,069 4,601 5,069 (3) Net of CARES Act Stimulus of: 84 - 168





Great Elm Group, Inc.

Reconciliation from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA - Quarterly

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Durable Medical Equipment Investment Management (1) Corporate Consolidated EBITDA: Income (loss) from continuing operations – GAAP $ 5,906 $ 1,311 $ (8,607 ) $ (1,390 ) Interest expense 1,274 25 1,340 2,639 Interest income from preferred stock - - (1,186 ) (1,186 ) Depreciation & amortization 2,079 109 - 2,188 Tax expense - - 1,807 1,807 EBITDA 9,259 1,445 (6,646 ) 4,058 Adjusted EBITDA Stock based compensation - 185 240 425 Change in contingent consideration 2 (126 ) - - (126 ) GECC dividend income - (554 ) - (554 ) GECC unrealized (gains) / losses - (981 ) - (981 ) Other (income) expense (5,457 ) - 5,442 (15 ) Transaction and integration costs 2 340 - 254 594 Extinguishment of debt - - - - Severance 121 - - 121 Pharmacy closure - - - - DME management and monitoring fees 168 - (168 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,305 $ 95 $ (878 ) $ 3,522 For the three months ended June 30, 2020 Durable Medical Equipment Investment Management (1) Corporate Consolidated EBITDA: Income (loss) from continuing operations – GAAP $ 2,787 $ 3,404 $ (2,127 ) $ 4,064 Interest expense 816 35 609 1,460 Interest income from preferred stock - - - - Depreciation & amortization 2,800 127 - 2,927 Tax expense - - 49 49 EBITDA 6,403 3,566 (1,469 ) 8,500 Adjusted EBITDA Stock based compensation - 67 246 313 GECC dividend income - (500 ) - (500 ) GECC unrealized (gains) / losses - (2,919 ) - (2,919 ) Other (income) expense (2 ) - - (2 ) Transaction and integration costs 2 417 - 36 453 Severance 53 - - 53 Location start up expense 9 - - 9 DME management and monitoring fees 70 - (45 ) 25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,950 214 (1,232 ) 5,932

(1) Previously reported non-operating activity including dividend income and unrealized gains/losses related to managed investments has been reclassified from General Corporate to Investment Management to conform with current segment organization

(2) Transaction and integration related costs include costs to acquire and integrate acquired businesses. This also represents change in contingent consideration liability since the initial valuation at the acquisition date.







Great Elm Group, Inc.

Reconciliation from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA - Annual

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the year ended June 30, 2021 Durable Medical Equipment Investment Management (1) Corporate Consolidated EBITDA: Income (loss) from continuing operations – GAAP $ (2,489 ) $ 2,723 $ (9,562 ) $ (9,328 ) Interest expense 3,950 101 3,923 7,974 Interest income from preferred stock - - (2,354 ) (2,354 ) Depreciation & amortization 8,195 473 1 8,669 Tax expense - - 1,813 1,813 EBITDA 9,656 3,297 (6,179 ) 6,774 Adjusted EBITDA Stock based compensation - 757 998 1,755 Change in contingent consideration 2 (126 ) - - (126 ) GECC dividend income - (2,954 ) - (2,954 ) GECC unrealized (gains) / losses - (721 ) - (721 ) Other (income) expense (692 ) - 647 (45 ) Transaction and integration costs 2 1,046 - 670 1,716 Extinguishment of debt 1,866 - - 1,866 Severance 195 - - 195 Pharmacy closure 54 - - 54 DME management and monitoring fees 392 - (350 ) 42 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,391 $ 379 $ (4,214 ) $ 8,556 For the year ended June 30, 2020 Durable Medical Equipment Investment Management (1) Corporate Consolidated EBITDA: Income (loss) from continuing operations – GAAP $ (106 ) $ (6,182 ) $ (7,058 ) $ (13,346 ) Interest expense 3,655 157 764 4,576 Depreciation & amortization 10,145 636 1 10,782 Tax expense - - 44 44 EBITDA 13,694 (5,389 ) (6,249 ) 2,056 Adjusted EBITDA Stock based compensation - (33 ) 580 547 Change in contingent consideration 2 - - (1,135 ) (1,135 ) GECC dividend income - (2,067 ) - (2,067 ) GECC unrealized (gains) / losses - 8,684 - 8,684 Other (income) expense (5 ) - - (5 ) Transaction and integration costs 2 1,693 - 962 2,655 Severance 53 - - 53 Pharmacy closure 329 - - 329 DME management and monitoring fees 259 - (159 ) 100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,023 1,195 (6,002 ) 11,217

(1) Previously reported non-operating activity including dividend income and unrealized gains/losses related to managed investments has been reclassified from General Corporate to Investment Management to conform with current segment organization

(2) Transaction and integration related costs include costs to acquire and integrate acquired businesses. This also represents change in contingent consideration liability since the initial valuation at the acquisition date.