Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 September 2021 £48.44m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 20 September 2021 £48.44m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,369,341
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 20 September 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 94.31p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 93.82p
   
Ordinary share price  80.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.64%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 20/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.




