Tele Columbus AG: New product portfolio and offers for autumn: PYUR confirms current best value for money

Cable connection included, ancillary cost discount for pay-as-you-go customers

New product portfolio and offers for autumn:

PŸUR confirms current best value for money

- Cable connection included automatically with bundle tariffs

- Discount on ancillary leasing costs of € 10 for customers enrolled in the pay-as-you-go plan

- Autumn offers provide best conditions currently available on the market

Berlin, 21 September 2021. Tele Columbus AG is now rolling out even more attractive offers for its customers under the PŸUR brand as part of a realignment of its product portfolio. From now on, all bundle tariffs include a cable connection, so a separate cable contract is no longer needed. PŸUR customers enrolled in pay-as-you-go plans receive a monthly discount. There are also special autumn offers for Internet, TV and bundle tariffs.



Every new bundle tariff contract now automatically includes a cable connection, so there is no longer any need to book the CATV option in addition beforehand. This means PŸUR customers can enjoy HDTV with 26 private HD channels. The CI+ module to receive the private HD channels is already included in the package free of charge. An all-network flat rate plan for landline calls and calls to and from all German mobile networks is also included. A FRITZ!Box 6660 Cable delivers high-speed home Internet as an attractive add-on (free of charge for the first six months, then just € 3 per month). That's another way to save - the suggested retail price is currently € 229.

All PŸUR customers enrolled in pay-as-you-go plans, in which TV charges are included in ancillary leasing costs, receive an additional ancillary leasing cost discount of € 10 a month. All this means the bundle tariffs for tenants enrolled in pay-as-you-go plans are only slightly higher than a single Internet connection rate, so tenants can secure an interruption-free, low-cost TV experience now, ahead of the phase-out of the current rule that ancillary TV costs can be passed through to renters.