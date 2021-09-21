Blue Apron Files Registration Statement for Previously-Announced, Fully Backstopped Rights Offering as Part of Planned $78 Million Capital Raise

As part of the $78.0 million capital raise, the company previously disclosed a planned $30.0 million investment by RJB Partners LLC, an affiliate of Joseph N. Sanberg, and a $3.0 million investment by Matthew B. Salzberg, Blue Apron’s co-founder and former board chair, on the same terms as the rights offering. RJB Partners LLC is also the backstop provider in the rights offering.

Each of the transactions included in the capital raise is structured to include a combination of shares of Class A common stock and associated warrants, and is priced at an effective purchase price of $10.00 for one share of Class A common stock plus the associated warrants, as described below. As of September 14, 2021, the date prior to the announcement of the transactions, the closing price of the Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange was $3.88 per share.

Blue Apron intends to use the net proceeds of the full capital raise for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to accelerate its growth strategy to drive new customers and associated revenue growth. The company is also permitted by the terms of the purchase agreement to repay up to $5.0 million of outstanding indebtedness with capital raise proceeds.

In addition, the company has committed to establishing and implementing certain new initiatives to build on its ESG program, including plans to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. The company also plans to increase wages, benefits and training for its hourly employees.

Further, under the terms of the purchase agreement, Blue Apron agreed to use reasonable best efforts to implement a number of corporate governance reforms. In connection with the transactions, effective as of September 15, 2021, Blue Apron’s dual-class capital structure was eliminated. Other governance reforms include using reasonable best efforts to have the board of directors composed of at least 50% women and at least 50% persons of color following the company’s 2022 annual stockholders meeting. These planned governance initiatives follow the declassification of the board of directors that was approved earlier this year.