checkAd

Novozymes is combining cutting-edge science and business expertise to help feed the world sustainably

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 12:17  |  76   |   |   

To feed a growing population, Novozymes is inviting all interested parties to help co-create and innovate the future of sustainable protein. By combining science with business expertise Novozymes wants to rethink how protein is made and sourced by enabling a new and progressive industry to provide sustainable nutrition. 

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – 21 September, 2021 – As the U.N. Food System Summit sets the stage to bring about tangible, positive changes to the world’s food systems, Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, wants to rethink the way we manufacture and source protein. Novozymes announces the launch of the Myco-protein Innovation Call – a global platform to cultivate new business collaborations to scale up the most promising innovations and ideas around how to use fungi as a source of protein.

  • “Realizing the importance of rethinking how we expand the adoption of plant-based protein and how we meet an increasing demand for sustainable nutrition, Novozymes is launching this global platform to help transform the future of food though the power of fungi and mycelium. Transforming our global food systems at scale will require radical new ways of working, bringing together the most cutting-edge scientific and business expertise from across industries and sectors – and this is what the Myco-protein Innovation Call is all about. We want to rethink and advance protein to find innovative ways to help feed the world sustainably,” says Amy Louise Byrick, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Business Transformation at Novozymes.

Within recent years, the global focus on myco-protein has risen significantly, and the increased awareness of a need for new sources of protein has brought attention to the potential of fungal mycelium. Its versatility is vast and has the potential to be used among others for whole-cut meat analogues, vegan bacon, tempeh, or even cream cheese. Despite neither the technology nor fermentation being new, innovative ways of utilizing the power of fungi for food applications is accelerating fast. 

Paving the way for innovative business collaborations
Novozymes has created a space where companies focused on new ways of working with myco-proteins can benefit from synergies across themes and functions. The Innovation Call invites start-ups, research centres, academics, corporates, NGOs, and public entities focused on new ideas within alternative proteins – and more specifically fungal mycelium – in food ingredients and products to apply to co-create and innovate the future of sustainable protein.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novozymes is combining cutting-edge science and business expertise to help feed the world sustainably To feed a growing population, Novozymes is inviting all interested parties to help co-create and innovate the future of sustainable protein. By combining science with business expertise Novozymes wants to rethink how protein is made and sourced by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE:  Macarthur could ‘smash the carbon ball out of the park’ with renewable energy penetration at ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...