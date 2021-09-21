Novozymes is combining cutting-edge science and business expertise to help feed the world sustainably

To feed a growing population, Novozymes is inviting all interested parties to help co-create and innovate the future of sustainable protein. By combining science with business expertise Novozymes wants to rethink how protein is made and sourced by enabling a new and progressive industry to provide sustainable nutrition.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – 21 September, 2021 – As the U.N. Food System Summit sets the stage to bring about tangible, positive changes to the world’s food systems, Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, wants to rethink the way we manufacture and source protein. Novozymes announces the launch of the Myco-protein Innovation Call – a global platform to cultivate new business collaborations to scale up the most promising innovations and ideas around how to use fungi as a source of protein.