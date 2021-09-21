Novozymes is combining cutting-edge science and business expertise to help feed the world sustainably
To feed a growing population, Novozymes is inviting all interested parties to help co-create and innovate the future of sustainable protein. By combining science with business expertise Novozymes wants to rethink how protein is made and sourced by enabling a new and progressive industry to provide sustainable nutrition.
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – 21 September, 2021 – As the U.N. Food System Summit sets the stage to bring about tangible, positive changes to the world’s food systems, Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, wants to rethink the way we manufacture and source protein. Novozymes announces the launch of the Myco-protein Innovation Call – a global platform to cultivate new business collaborations to scale up the most promising innovations and ideas around how to use fungi as a source of protein.
- “Realizing the importance of rethinking how we expand the adoption of plant-based protein and how we meet an increasing demand for sustainable nutrition, Novozymes is launching this global platform to help transform the future of food though the power of fungi and mycelium. Transforming our global food systems at scale will require radical new ways of working, bringing together the most cutting-edge scientific and business expertise from across industries and sectors – and this is what the Myco-protein Innovation Call is all about. We want to rethink and advance protein to find innovative ways to help feed the world sustainably,” says Amy Louise Byrick, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Business Transformation at Novozymes.
Within recent years, the global focus on myco-protein has risen significantly, and the increased awareness of a need for new sources of protein has brought attention to the potential of fungal mycelium. Its versatility is vast and has the potential to be used among others for whole-cut meat analogues, vegan bacon, tempeh, or even cream cheese. Despite neither the technology nor fermentation being new, innovative ways of utilizing the power of fungi for food applications is accelerating fast.
Paving the way for innovative business collaborations
Novozymes has created a space where companies focused on new ways of working with myco-proteins can benefit from synergies across themes and functions. The Innovation Call invites start-ups, research centres, academics, corporates, NGOs, and public entities focused on new ideas within alternative proteins – and more specifically fungal mycelium – in food ingredients and products to apply to co-create and innovate the future of sustainable protein.
