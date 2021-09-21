checkAd

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Interim Executive Chair and Departure of Chairman and CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, today announced that it is executing its succession plan for its long-serving Chairman and CEO and that effective September 17, 2021, Vicente Anido, PhD. no longer serves as the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer or as a director of the Company. Consistent with the succession plan in place, the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Benjamin F. McGraw, III, Pharm.D. as its Interim Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and commenced a search for a new Chief Executive Officer. Upon the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, the Company intends to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. McGraw said “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Vince for all his contributions over the years since Aerie was a private company through the public offering and into Aerie becoming a commercial stage company. Under his leadership, Aerie now has two clearly differentiated products on the market and we believe we have a very good portfolio of products in development. We believe the succession plan we have in place will serve the shareholders well. We have a strong board of directors and each one of them has committed to helping the Company during this transition.”

Dr. Anido stated “It’s been an exciting experience making Dr. David Epstein’s dream of developing a unique glaucoma product that treats the underlying causes of the disease a reality. Many thanks to the Aerie team for the great memories.”

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases. Aerie’s first product, Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, was launched in the United States in May 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for the treatment of dry eye disease, wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.

