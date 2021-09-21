Planet 13 Doubles Dispensary Floor Square Footage and Cash Registers at Las Vegas SuperStore
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company, announces the opening of the expanded dispensary floor, doubling the size of the cannabis retail area and adding 40 registers for higher sales volume and faster customer checkouts. In addition to doubling the points-of-sale the Company has added more premium display cases and new entertainment features, including an 80-feet wide by 20-feet tall LED wall showcasing immersive entertainment, like a giant cascading waterfall creating an incredible visual effect for customers.
"Planet 13 defines what the cannabis shopping experience can be with entertainment and personalized service. I'm thrilled to open our expanded dispensary and show customers what we've been working on behind the curtain to continue to innovate and improve on our leading customer experience," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "This expansion was absolutely critical, especially on weekends and our busiest days where wait times could be over an hour. Now we can shorten those peak-period wait times dramatically and move more customers through much faster. The addition of more premium cases gives us greater flexibility in promoting products and helps us augment our revenue with new advertising engagements."
About Planet 13
Planet 13 is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County, California. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts," "estimates," "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements include but are not limited to, information concerning the proposed License acquisition, conditions to the consummation of the proposed acquisition, expectations for the effects of the proposed acquisition or the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives.
