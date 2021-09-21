Planet 13 Doubles Dispensary Floor Square Footage and Cash Registers at Las Vegas SuperStore

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company, announces the opening of the expanded dispensary floor, …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company, announces the opening of the expanded dispensary floor, …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company, announces the opening of the expanded dispensary floor, doubling the size of the cannabis retail area and adding 40 registers for higher sales volume and faster customer checkouts. In addition to doubling the points-of-sale the Company has added more premium display cases and new entertainment features, including an 80-feet wide by 20-feet tall LED wall showcasing immersive entertainment, like a giant cascading waterfall creating an incredible visual effect for customers. "Planet 13 defines what the cannabis shopping experience can be with entertainment and personalized service. I'm thrilled to open our expanded dispensary and show customers what we've been working on behind the curtain to continue to innovate and improve on our leading customer experience," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "This expansion was absolutely critical, especially on weekends and our busiest days where wait times could be over an hour. Now we can shorten those peak-period wait times dramatically and move more customers through much faster. The addition of more premium cases gives us greater flexibility in promoting products and helps us augment our revenue with new advertising engagements."