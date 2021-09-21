checkAd

SolarWinds Announces Winners of 2021 IT Pro Day Awards Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced the winners of its annual IT Pro Day Awards program. Created to honor IT Professionals Day, this year the program was expanded to welcome nominations from the IT community around the world. The awards aim to provide a platform to celebrate all the heroes of IT who rise to the challenge every day to deliver for their businesses and navigate ever-shifting landscape of digital transformation.

Praharshita Gaur, Rookie of the Year Award Winner

“SolarWinds is committed to celebrating and supporting the global IT community. We established this awards program in 2020 to recognize those individuals who go above and beyond daily as a thank you for the community’s hard work and resiliency, especially in a year that continues to be defined by massive transformation and a global pandemic,” said Chrystal Taylor, Head Geek, SolarWinds. “Again this year, it’s inspiring to see the nominations submitted by supportive colleagues and peers, highlighting the hurdles overcome by tech pros all over the world. These stories truly reflect the importance of IT in modern business, and we hope these awards reinforce the value and commitment tech pros bring to their organizations 365 days a year.”

The winners were selected by the SolarWinds Head Geeks: Leon Adato, Liz Beavers, Sascha Giese, Kevin Kline, Thomas LaRock, and Chrystal Taylor. As the Head Geeks evaluated entries, they considered the challenges and technology implementation hurdles the nominees overcame and any measurable results, data points, or other qualitative/quantitative context that best demonstrated the values and goals outlined in the respective category.

SolarWinds 2021 IT Pro Day Awards Winners

Rookie of the Year: Praharshita Gaur (Canada)—After completing a business undergraduate degree in an unrelated field, Praharshita realized she had a desire to help others and a technical aptitude that attracted her to working in IT. Starting her full-time career with Great West Media in early 2021, she has utilized her knowledge of workflows from her degree to excel early on. Praharshita used these skills to deliver on projects such as deploying enterprise security management (ESM) solutions to non-IT departments, onboarding/offboarding processes using an IT service management (ITSM) solution, improving IT efficiencies with a new patch management system, and coordinating a security audit.

