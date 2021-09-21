Denbury Executes Term Sheet with Mitsubishi Corporation for CO2 Transport and Storage from Ammonia Project

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC., and Mitsubishi Corporation (“Mitsubishi”) have executed a term sheet for the transport and storage of CO 2 captured from Mitsubishi’s proposed ammonia project on the Gulf Coast of the United States. The agreement between Denbury and Mitsubishi underscores the parties’ shared interest in pursuing energy opportunities and contributing towards a low-carbon society, with Mitsubishi focused on the production of fuel ammonia and Denbury pursuing its mission of providing world-leading carbon transportation and storage solutions.

Mitsubishi aims to introduce its fuel ammonia to the Japanese market, with production commencing from its Gulf Coast facility in the latter half of the decade. The project is targeted to produce an ammonia volume of around 1 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) with associated CO 2 emissions of around 1.8 mmtpa and the potential for additional ammonia projects to follow.