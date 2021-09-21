Denbury Executes Term Sheet with Mitsubishi Corporation for CO2 Transport and Storage from Ammonia Project
Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC., and Mitsubishi Corporation (“Mitsubishi”) have executed a term sheet for the transport and storage of CO2 captured from Mitsubishi’s proposed ammonia project on the Gulf Coast of the United States. The agreement between Denbury and Mitsubishi underscores the parties’ shared interest in pursuing energy opportunities and contributing towards a low-carbon society, with Mitsubishi focused on the production of fuel ammonia and Denbury pursuing its mission of providing world-leading carbon transportation and storage solutions.
Mitsubishi aims to introduce its fuel ammonia to the Japanese market, with production commencing from its Gulf Coast facility in the latter half of the decade. The project is targeted to produce an ammonia volume of around 1 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) with associated CO2 emissions of around 1.8 mmtpa and the potential for additional ammonia projects to follow.
Key highlights of Denbury’s term sheet with Mitsubishi include:
- Denbury will transport and sequester all of the CO2 captured at Mitsubishi’s ammonia facilities.
- The captured CO2 may be utilized by Denbury in its enhanced oil recovery operations or, alternatively, for storage in other geologic sequestrations sites.
- The term sheet contemplates an initial period of 20 years, with the ability to extend further. Total volumes under the arrangement could surpass 50 million metric tons of CO2.
- Mitsubishi’s ammonia facilities are planned for construction in close proximity to Denbury’s CO2 Green Pipeline system.
Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today’s announcement with Mitsubishi highlights Denbury’s position as the preferred business partner for transporting and storing captured industrial CO2 emissions. We are excited to deliver the first of what we believe will be many CO2 transport and storage deals with industrial customers along our extensive infrastructure footprint. We look forward to working with Mitsubishi on this project, which represents a significant step in the creation of substantial value through our Carbon Solutions business.”
