checkAd

Denbury Executes Term Sheet with Mitsubishi Corporation for CO2 Transport and Storage from Ammonia Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 12:30  |  43   |   |   

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC., and Mitsubishi Corporation (“Mitsubishi”) have executed a term sheet for the transport and storage of CO2 captured from Mitsubishi’s proposed ammonia project on the Gulf Coast of the United States. The agreement between Denbury and Mitsubishi underscores the parties’ shared interest in pursuing energy opportunities and contributing towards a low-carbon society, with Mitsubishi focused on the production of fuel ammonia and Denbury pursuing its mission of providing world-leading carbon transportation and storage solutions.

Mitsubishi aims to introduce its fuel ammonia to the Japanese market, with production commencing from its Gulf Coast facility in the latter half of the decade. The project is targeted to produce an ammonia volume of around 1 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) with associated CO2 emissions of around 1.8 mmtpa and the potential for additional ammonia projects to follow.

Key highlights of Denbury’s term sheet with Mitsubishi include:

  • Denbury will transport and sequester all of the CO2 captured at Mitsubishi’s ammonia facilities.
  • The captured CO2 may be utilized by Denbury in its enhanced oil recovery operations or, alternatively, for storage in other geologic sequestrations sites.
  • The term sheet contemplates an initial period of 20 years, with the ability to extend further. Total volumes under the arrangement could surpass 50 million metric tons of CO2.
  • Mitsubishi’s ammonia facilities are planned for construction in close proximity to Denbury’s CO2 Green Pipeline system.

Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today’s announcement with Mitsubishi highlights Denbury’s position as the preferred business partner for transporting and storing captured industrial CO2 emissions. We are excited to deliver the first of what we believe will be many CO2 transport and storage deals with industrial customers along our extensive infrastructure footprint. We look forward to working with Mitsubishi on this project, which represents a significant step in the creation of substantial value through our Carbon Solutions business.”

Seite 1 von 2
Denbury Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denbury Executes Term Sheet with Mitsubishi Corporation for CO2 Transport and Storage from Ammonia Project Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC., and Mitsubishi Corporation (“Mitsubishi”) have executed a term sheet for the transport and storage of CO2 captured from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing and Priority Review of New Drug ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Appili Therapeutics Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM and Funding Support for Clinical Trial ...
Sioux City Homeowners Save Over $5 Million in Repairs Through HomeServe Program
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Denbury To Present at Barclays 2021 CEO Energy-Power Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten