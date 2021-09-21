Americold Realty Trust Updates 2021 Guidance

As a result of these factors, the Company now expects its full year 2021 AFFO per share to range from $1.15 to $1.20, compared to its prior range of $1.34 to $1.40.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today updated its full year 2021 AFFO guidance to reflect the impact of ongoing pressures on current market conditions primarily driven by unprecedented labor disruptions. These labor disruptions are constraining food production, which continues to weigh on occupancy, and are driving inflation in Americold’s cost structure, primarily in the Company’s labor expense.

The Company’s guidance is provided for informational purposes based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to change. Additionally, guidance metrics do not include the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activity beyond that which has been previously announced. The key components are as follows:

As of As of September 21, 2021 August 5, 2021 Warehouse segment same store revenue growth

(constant currency) (2.0%) - 0.0% 0.0% - 2.0% Warehouse segment same store NOI growth

(constant currency) 400 - 600 bps lower than

associated revenue 0 - 100 bps higher than

associated revenue AFFO per share $1.15 - $1.20 $1.34 - $1.40

In addition to this press release, Americold has filed an updated presentation on the Company’s website.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 246 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.