DGAP-DD Vitesco Technologies Group AG

21.09.2021
21.09.2021   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2021 / 12:37
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.80 EUR 5593.60 EUR
60.80 EUR 60.80 EUR
60.80 EUR 1520.00 EUR
60.80 EUR 60.80 EUR
60.80 EUR 6080.00 EUR
60.80 EUR 60.80 EUR
60.80 EUR 10640.00 EUR
60.80 EUR 60.80 EUR
60.80 EUR 60.80 EUR
60.80 EUR 60.80 EUR
60.80 EUR 60.80 EUR
60.80 EUR 60.80 EUR
61.34 EUR 24536.00 EUR
61.80 EUR 24102.00 EUR
61.80 EUR 618.00 EUR
61.70 EUR 4565.80 EUR
61.70 EUR 4627.50 EUR
61.70 EUR 61.70 EUR
61.70 EUR 15425.00 EUR
60.50 EUR 15125.00 EUR
60.50 EUR 302.50 EUR
60.38 EUR 4105.84 EUR
60.38 EUR 5494.58 EUR
60.38 EUR 1690.64 EUR
60.38 EUR 1811.40 EUR
60.38 EUR 543.42 EUR
60.38 EUR 1147.22 EUR
60.38 EUR 2113.30 EUR
60.38 EUR 301.90 EUR
60.38 EUR 60.38 EUR
60.38 EUR 664.18 EUR
60.38 EUR 1449.12 EUR
60.38 EUR 2113.30 EUR
60.38 EUR 2656.72 EUR
60.39 EUR 14010.48 EUR
60.39 EUR 10145.52 EUR
60.50 EUR 1694.00 EUR
60.50 EUR 7078.50 EUR
60.33 EUR 12608.97 EUR
60.33 EUR 3378.48 EUR
60.33 EUR 8144.55 EUR
60.49 EUR 48392.00 EUR
