GEA Group in Talks to Sell French Refrigeration Contracting & Service Operations

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 12:32  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – GEA Group starts exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France.GEA says potential closing is not expected before Q1 2022Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial …

  • (PLX AI) – GEA Group starts exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France.
  • GEA says potential closing is not expected before Q1 2022
  • Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the possible sale
  • GEA Refrigeration France SAS has 230 employees and generated revenues of about EUR 75 million in 2020
