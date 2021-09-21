Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

GEA Group in Talks to Sell French Refrigeration Contracting & Service Operations (PLX AI) – GEA Group starts exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France.GEA says potential closing is not expected before Q1 2022Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial …



