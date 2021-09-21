checkAd

Express, Inc. Announces Company’s Participation in Shareholder Equity Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 12:45  |  24   |   |   

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that the Company will present at the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This conference is set in a fireside chat format and intended to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the session.

A livestream of this presentation can be accessed at SHAREHolderEquityConference or in the “Events & Presentations” section at www.express.com/investor. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 and in our subsequent SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

