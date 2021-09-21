checkAd

Kontoor Brands Appoints Tammy Heller as Chief Human Resources Officer

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler and Lee, today announced the appointment of Tammy Heller as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 29, 2021.

Tammy Heller, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kontoor Brands (Photo: Business Wire)

Heller will be responsible for developing and driving the organization’s people strategy. In addition to overseeing fundamental Human Relations functions such as compensation, benefits, HR systems, recruitment, onboarding, training and retention programs, she will also be responsible for leading Kontoor as a high-performance and growth-mindset culture, translating business strategies into actionable people plans, overseeing the inclusion and diversity strategy, and elevating Kontoor as an employer of choice and for top talent. As a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, Heller will report to Kontoor’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, Scott Baxter.

“Tammy brings an extensive track record of leading dynamic talent management programs and human resources organizations,” said Baxter. “Our people and culture are our most critical assets, and we’re thrilled to add Tammy to our executive team to continue to evolve these efforts as we enter a new phase of growth.”

Heller joins Kontoor from Perspecta where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President since 2018. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Global Human Resources at CGI; Vice President, Human Resources – Card Operations and Enterprise/Corporate at Capital One; Vice President, Governance & Oversight at Freddie Mac; and Global Human Resources Director at BearingPoint.

Heller succeeds Scott Shoener, who has announced his intent to retire at the end of December 2021 after more than 35 years of serving VF and Kontoor’s Human Resources organizations.

“Scott started his career with our organization as an intern and is ending it as a member of our C-Suite for Kontoor. There are many highlights from his three-plus decades with the company, but most notably he was the driving force behind establishing and strengthening Kontoor’s culture upon our separation from our former parent company,” said Baxter. “We are grateful for Scott’s many contributions, including his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition in the coming months as he hands the reins to Tammy.”

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler and Lee. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

