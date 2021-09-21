Stantec awarded global architect-engineer services contract by the United States Agency for International Development

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been selected by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide global architect-engineer (A/E) services through a five-year, US$800 million multiple-award task order contract. Services under this agreement include planning, design, rehabilitation, and construction supervision for the development of schools, health facilities, and energy, water, sanitation, agriculture, and transportation-related infrastructure. The federal agency leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people progress beyond assistance.

“Stantec has supported USAID for over 20 years in its mission to drive global development and prosperity, an objective that resonates with Stantec’s own commitment to addressing sustainable development around the globe,” said Loren Labovitch, vice president of Stantec’s US International Development team. “This contract will give us an opportunity to further expand our support to USAID by helping the agency and their partner countries build and enhance critical infrastructure that communities rely on for sustainable economic growth.”

This work will support several USAID cross-cutting initiatives designed to help developing countries pursue less carbon intensive development, adapt to the impacts of climate change, and advance gender and social inclusion. Stantec will work closely with USAID and its partners to design and implement infrastructure interventions that incorporate appropriate climate risk mitigation measures, optimize the use of clean energy and energy efficient technologies, promote nature-based solutions where feasible, enable equitable access to project benefits, and improve women’s economic and workforce development opportunities.