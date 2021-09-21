Genmab Rises More Than 2% After FDA Approves Cervical Cancer Treatment as Expected Autor: PLX AI | 21.09.2021, 12:46 | 19 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 12:46 | (PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose more than 2% after the FDA issued accelerated approval for TIVDAK, a treatment for cervical cancer.The approval was widely expected in the marketIt's a relatively small opportunity for Genmab, but it is the first … (PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose more than 2% after the FDA issued accelerated approval for TIVDAK, a treatment for cervical cancer.The approval was widely expected in the marketIt's a relatively small opportunity for Genmab, but it is the first … (PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose more than 2% after the FDA issued accelerated approval for TIVDAK, a treatment for cervical cancer.

The approval was widely expected in the market

It's a relatively small opportunity for Genmab, but it is the first therapy the company is co-promoting itself, so it's important for Genmab's long-term ambitions to become a fully-fledged biopharma company, SEB said



