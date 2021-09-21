checkAd

Genmab Rises More Than 2% After FDA Approves Cervical Cancer Treatment as Expected

Autor: PLX AI
21.09.2021, 12:46  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose more than 2% after the FDA issued accelerated approval for TIVDAK, a treatment for cervical cancer.The approval was widely expected in the marketIt's a relatively small opportunity for Genmab, but it is the first …

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose more than 2% after the FDA issued accelerated approval for TIVDAK, a treatment for cervical cancer.
  • The approval was widely expected in the market
  • It's a relatively small opportunity for Genmab, but it is the first therapy the company is co-promoting itself, so it's important for Genmab's long-term ambitions to become a fully-fledged biopharma company, SEB said
