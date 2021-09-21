checkAd

Stoke Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Safety, PK and CSF Exposure Data from the Phase 1/2a MONARCH Study of STK-001 in Children and Adolescents with Dravet Syndrome

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by upregulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced positive safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) exposure data from a planned interim analysis of the multi-center, open-label Phase 1/2a MONARCH study of STK-001 in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome. STK-001 is an investigational new medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. As part of today’s announcement, the company is providing several updates on the clinical progress of STK-001. Management will host a webinar and conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dravet syndrome is a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged and refractory seizures, beginning within the first year of life. Complications of the disease often contribute to poor quality of life for patients and their caregivers. Stoke believes that STK-001, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome.

“Dravet syndrome is a devastating disease that is difficult to treat. Despite available anti-seizure medicines, seizures are not adequately controlled for more than 90% of patients, contributing to poor quality of life,” said Barry Ticho, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Stoke Therapeutics. “The initial positive safety data from MONARCH are highly encouraging and we now have greater clarity on the dose levels that are likely to be pharmacologically active in patients. Although based on an open-label study of a small number of patients, we saw an early trend toward a reduction in convulsive seizure frequency, which is remarkable considering the amount of concomitant medicines used and the relatively low single dose levels of STK-001 evaluated. We look forward to continuing our two ongoing studies as we work to identify a dose level that has the potential to maximize efficacy while minimizing treatment frequency for patients with Dravet syndrome.”

Study Design
 The MONARCH study is a U.S., multi-center, Phase 1/2a open-label study of children and adolescents ages 2 to 18 who have an established diagnosis of Dravet syndrome. The study is designed to evaluate single ascending doses (SAD) and multiple ascending doses (MAD) of STK-001. The primary objectives for the study are to assess the safety and tolerability of STK-001, as well as to characterize blood PK and CSF exposure levels. A secondary objective is to assess the efficacy of STK-001 as measured by the percentage change from baseline in convulsive seizure frequency over a 12-week treatment period.

