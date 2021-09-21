checkAd

Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 12:55  |  21   |   |   

YERINGTON, Nev., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today provided an update on management team additions and execution of its productivity improvement plan.

Highlights

  • Accelerated stope turnover rates: The pace of stope mining continues to accelerate at the Company’s underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow Project (the “Underground Mine”), with mining from the second stope already complete, and blasting of the third stope commenced. Further improved visibility on stoping inventory and additional stopes is planned in the coming weeks.
  • Team strengthened in key positions: Following Mike Brown assuming the role of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, a number of key positions have been swiftly filled, adding key mining skills and building out the execution team. Key positions include GM Underground Projects, Interim Chief Operating Officer, Underground Production Manager, Process Manager, Senior Electrical Engineer, and Director of Financial Reporting.
  • Productivity improvement plan generating positive results: Management, including new team additions, have initiated a productivity improvement plan aimed at addressing the operational challenges at the Underground Mine encountered during Q2 2021, including improved planning, monitoring and contractor management systems. In the weeks since initiated, substantial improvements in productivity have been demonstrated in development rates.
  • Processing: Ore from stope mining averaging approximately 1.5% Cu is being delivered to the mill with recoveries as planned and production of concentrate meeting offtake specifications while batch processing ore.

Mike Brown, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome the new additions to our team. Along with strengthened leadership and the addition of key skills, we are already seeing improvements in operational execution and productivity, resulting in increased stope turnover rates. These results are encouraging as we embed operational improvements and continue with the ramp-up of copper production”.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update YERINGTON, Nev., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today provided an update on management team additions and execution of its productivity improvement plan. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone Boats; The All-New L-290DC ...
DUROLANE Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements ...
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) to Participate in the Virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program, Sept. 20–23, 2021
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Perma-Fix Awarded Approximately $50 Million in New Contracts in Q3 2021
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...