Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update

The pace of stope mining continues to accelerate at the Company's underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow Project (the "Underground Mine"), with mining from the second stope already complete, and blasting of the third stope commenced. Further improved visibility on stoping inventory and additional stopes is planned in the coming weeks. Following Mike Brown assuming the role of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, a number of key positions have been swiftly filled, adding key mining skills and building out the execution team. Key positions include GM Underground Projects, Interim Chief Operating Officer, Underground Production Manager, Process Manager, Senior Electrical Engineer, and Director of Financial Reporting.

Management, including new team additions, have initiated a productivity improvement plan aimed at addressing the operational challenges at the Underground Mine encountered during Q2 2021, including improved planning, monitoring and contractor management systems. In the weeks since initiated, substantial improvements in productivity have been demonstrated in development rates. Processing: Ore from stope mining averaging approximately 1.5% Cu is being delivered to the mill with recoveries as planned and production of concentrate meeting offtake specifications while batch processing ore.

Mike Brown, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome the new additions to our team. Along with strengthened leadership and the addition of key skills, we are already seeing improvements in operational execution and productivity, resulting in increased stope turnover rates. These results are encouraging as we embed operational improvements and continue with the ramp-up of copper production”.