Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify) iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name 1607 Capital Partners, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Richmond, United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name Bank of New York Mellon
The Northern Trust Company
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, United States
Chicago, United States
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 17/09/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 20/09/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.94 0.00 9.94 10,584,526
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		10.98 0.00 10.98  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B15PV034 0 10,584,526 0.00 9.94
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,584,526 9.94%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
Settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 		 
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
       
       
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional information xvi
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited, Secretary


Place of completion Jersey
Date of completion 21-Sep-2021




